Here Are the 2022 Oscar Nominations
The nominations for the March 27 ceremony are finally here.
They are finally here. The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning by the hilarious duo of Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. They, along with special guests, revealed that The Power of the Dog got 12 nominations. Among those nods was a slot in Best Director for Jane Campion, making her the only woman to ever be nominated for that prize twice. Dune followed Power of the Dog with ten nominations, but the biggest surprise was Best Picture recognition for critical favorite Drive My Car along with nods in the Director, Adapted Screenplay, and International Features categories. The documentary about an Afghan refugee Flee, meanwhile, became the first film nominated for Animated Feature, International Feature, and Documentary Feature.
Now we have the long wait until the actual ceremony on March 27. Here at Thrillist we've been tracking awards season for months. You can see our predictions for Best Picture, Director, Actor, and Actress, and check out everything we know about the big event here.
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of The Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actor
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Original Song
"Be Alive," King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas," Encanto
"Down to Joy," Belfast
"No Time to Die," No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do," Four Good Days
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Original Score
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Film Editing
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…Boom!
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci