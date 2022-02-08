Here Are the 2022 Oscar Nominations

The nominations for the March 27 ceremony are finally here.

By Thrillist Editorial

Updated on 2/8/2022 at 11:06 AM

the power of the dog
Netflix

They are finally here. The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning by the hilarious duo of Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. They, along with special guests, revealed that The Power of the Dog got 12 nominations. Among those nods was a slot in Best Director for Jane Campion, making her the only woman to ever be nominated for that prize twice. Dune followed Power of the Dog with ten nominations, but the biggest surprise was Best Picture recognition for critical favorite Drive My Car along with nods in the Director, Adapted Screenplay, and International Features categories. The documentary about an Afghan refugee Flee, meanwhile, became the first film nominated for Animated Feature, International Feature, and Documentary Feature.

Now we have the long wait until the actual ceremony on March 27. Here at Thrillist we've been tracking awards season for months. You can see our predictions for Best Picture, Director, Actor, and Actress, and check out everything we know about the big event here

Best Picture

Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of The Dog
West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard 
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
 

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) 
Writing with Fire

Best Animated Feature

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Best Original Song

"Be Alive," King Richard 
"Dos Oruguitas," Encanto
"Down to Joy," Belfast
"No Time to Die," No Time to Die 
"Somehow You Do," Four Good Days

Best Production Design

Dune 
Nightmare Alley
The Power of Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Dune 
Nightmare Alley
The Power of Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

Best Original Score

Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Best Visual Effects

Dune 
Free Guy 
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up 
Dune 
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…Boom!

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune 
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

