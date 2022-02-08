Here Are the 2022 Oscar Nominations

Now we have the long wait until the actual ceremony on March 27. Here at Thrillist we've been tracking awards season for months. You can see our predictions for Best Picture , Director , Actor , and Actress , and check out everything we know about the big event here .

They are finally here. The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning by the hilarious duo of Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. They, along with special guests, revealed that The Power of the Dog got 12 nominations. Among those nods was a slot in Best Director for Jane Campion, making her the only woman to ever be nominated for that prize twice. Dune followed Power of the Dog with ten nominations, but the biggest surprise was Best Picture recognition for critical favorite Drive My Car along with nods in the Director, Adapted Screenplay, and International Features categories. The documentary about an Afghan refugee Flee, meanwhile, became the first film nominated for Animated Feature, International Feature, and Documentary Feature.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of The Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard



Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Song

"Be Alive," King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas," Encanto

"Down to Joy," Belfast

"No Time to Die," No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do," Four Good Days

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Original Score

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci