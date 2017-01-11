Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

January is a perfect time to watch Kate Beckinsale's Underworld vampire slay bad guys, Vin Diesel's superspy "XXX" clobber bad guys, and Milla Jovovich gun down bad guys with oversized Resident Evil guns, but it's also the perfect time to squeeze in the best movies of 2016 that you only heard were the best because you spent your holiday break watching Jyn Erso blast away bad guys in Rogue One.

That's OK: You won't be alone. Right now, around the country, members of the Academy Awards voting body are cramming prestige pictures to prepare for the year's big nomination vote. But what should you watch? With the Oscars almost a month out (the ceremony airs on February 26th on ABC) and the Golden Globes, the first real sign of how Hollywood's biggest night might swing, behind us, here's a look at who will make the cut, and which movies you'll want to prioritize so you don't look like a complete putz at your Oscar party.