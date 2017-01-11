Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

January is a perfect time to watch Kate Beckinsale's Underworld vampire slay bad guys, Vin Diesel's superspy "XXX" clobber bad guys, and Milla Jovovich gun down bad guys with oversized Resident Evil guns, but it's also the perfect time to squeeze in the best movies of 2016 that you only heard were the best because you spent your holiday break watching Jyn Erso blast away bad guys in Rogue One.
That's OK: You won't be alone. Right now, around the country, members of the Academy Awards voting body are cramming prestige pictures to prepare for the year's big nomination vote. But what should you watch? With the Oscars almost a month out (the ceremony airs on February 26th on ABC) and the Golden Globes, the first real sign of how Hollywood's biggest night might swing, behind us, here's a look at who will make the cut, and which movies you'll want to prioritize so you don't look like a complete putz at your Oscar party.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
1. Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
The House of Cards and Luke Cage co-star will get his due this year when he wins for his role as the conflicted, drug-dealing father figure Juan in Moonlight. A scene where he unpacks the word "fag" for the young main character Chiron is the most awe-inspiring five minutes of acting I've seen in years. The Golden Globes went a different direction, awarding Aaron Taylor-Johnson for Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals (a performance I don't see even earning a nomination), but I'm still putting Ali at the top of the pack.
2. Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
A touch of introspection in Bridges' performance as a soon-to-retire sheriff turns a gruff, gritty thriller into meaningful drama. That, combined with the actor's veteran status, should be enough to convince the older voters this is one to nominate. Bridges' previous Oscar (for 2009's Crazy Heart) stands in the way of an actual win.
3. Dev Patel (Lion)
Patel made a splash in the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and took his time figuring out what to do next (luckily, you didn't see him in M. Night Shyamalan's The Last Airbender). After a biding-time stretch on HBO's The Newsroom, Patel returned in this meaty role as Saroo Brierley, who was separated from his family at the age of 5 and, 25 years later, uses Google Earth to track down his birth mother in India. Allowing the weight of the tragedy to sit on his shoulders, Patel is an obvious and welcome nominee.
4. Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
After minor roles in Wes Anderson's Moonrise Kingdom and the let's-pretend-that-didn't-happen NBC miniseries The Slap, this 20-year-old actor held his own against major names as Manchester by the Sea's youthful component. His character Patrick is a playful, frustrated, hormonal high school wiseass. The Academy will throw him a nomination for nailing EVERY TEENAGER EVER.
5. Issey Ogata (Silence)
An older generation of Academy voters may follow their hearts and nominate Hugh Grant for the goes-down-easy Florence Foster Jenkins, but I hold out hope that Ogata, a name in Japan who never crossed over to Hollywood, will make a Christoph Waltz-in-Inglourious Basterds-like impact in his Christoph Waltz-in-Inglourious Basterds-like role. He is the sinister and somewhat sensible "foe" of Martin Scorsese's religious epic, and his gleeful portrayal complicates the role even further.
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
1. Viola Davis (Fences)
One of the more robust categories of the year still has a clear winner. As Rose, a Pittsburgh housewife eroded by her husband's stubborn, ultimately deceitful behavior, Davis dominates Denzel Washington's adaptation of August Wilson's play. A monologue where the actress roars through tears (and snot) makes this win feel inevitable. After two nominations (2008's Doubt, 2011's The Help), I can't imagine anyone will hold Suicide Squad against her.
2. Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Another performance that wrings every drop of observation from a few scenes, Williams plays Randi, who, unlike her ex-husband Lee (Casey Affleck), conquered a harrowing incident from their past. But dredging up the memories shatters Williams a second time in a scene that makes her a lock for the category (her fourth nomination after 2005's Brokeback Mountain, 2010's Blue Valentine, and 2011's My Week with Marilyn). If only there were more snot...
3. Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Kidman is a three-time Oscar nominee with one win (Best Actress for 2002's The Hours) to her name. Lion casts her as the mother capsized by her adopted son's hunt for his birth parents. Fact: People who don't shed a few tears during her big breakdown moment have no soul. That said, people involved with Independence Day: Resurgence will vote in this category, so.
4. Greta Gerwig (20th Century Women)
Gerwig had a hell of a year between Maggie's Plan, Jackie, Wiener-Dog, and 20th Century Women, where she plays a cancer-surviving, rock-obsessed, second-wave feminist surrogate mother (whoa) with extreme precision. There's stiff competition for these final two slots -- Naomie Harris in Moonlight or Octavia Spencer in Hidden Figures could easily sneak in here -- but a year's worth of work bolsters this potential nomination.
5. Janelle Monae (Hidden Figures)
This story of the African-American women involved with NASA's '60s-era Space Race is just trickling into theaters now, but voters were privy to it back in December. While Spencer is the more recognizable player in this competition, Monae's double whammy as the movie's fierce ingenue, and her co-starring role in Moonlight, gives her an edge. The singer turned actress will be one to watch in years to come, and the Academy loves anointing new talent with nominations.
Best Actor in a Leading Role
1. Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
For his slow-drip distillation of loss, grief, and familial responsibility, Affleck is a front-runner for this year's leading-man Oscar. He'll hit a few bumps before voters cast their ballots -- a pair of sexual harassment lawsuits settled out of court in 2010 that have re-entered the celeb reporting fray -- but with a tradition of looking past real-world behavior (see: Woody Allen nominations, 2006-2014), Affleck should still take this one home at the end of the day. Considering the performance alone, this is a solid win.
2. Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Gosling learned to play piano and dance intricate choreography for this musical throwback, and he shows his work from start to finish. With a Hollywood hook -- she's an actress, he's a struggling jazz purist -- the actor's first nomination in a decade (his first was 2007's Half Nelson) is a lock, in a position for a potential upset against Affleck, a year-long front-runner. Hollywood has La La Land fever, and a Gosling win could be a symptom.
3. Denzel Washington (Fences)
Washington is a six-time Academy Award nominee, with a win for Supporting (1989's Glory) and Leading (2001's Training Day). A nomination for Fences would put him in a league with Clint Eastwood, Kevin Costner, and Laurence Olivier, all actors who directed themselves to a nomination. It'll happen -- like Viola Davis, Washington spits fire as Troy, an ex-baseball player who opines on neighborhood politics and his son's future in the family. If you only saw The Magnificent Seven this year, please, for the love of God, see Washington in Fences.
4. Tom Hanks (Sully)
A typically robust category looks anemic enough for mixed-reviewed performances to sneak into the top five. So over guys like Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic or Joel Edgerton in Loving, I'm throwing Hanks into the competition, for his earnest performances as Sully Sullenberger in Clint Eastwood's surprise hit Sully. Who doesn't want David S. Pumpkins at the Oscars? C'mon.
5. Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Like with the Hanks pick, old-fashioned Oscar voters could jump at the chance to reward Mel Gibson's classically tailored (and emotionally brutal) Hacksaw Ridge. War movie, true story, Hollywood pedigree -- the movie checks boxes. Garfield's work in Scorsese's Silence is more nuanced and profound, but Hacksaw Ridge kept audiences awake with explosions, so there's that.
Best Actress in a Leading Role
1. Emma Stone (La La Land)
If Ryan Gosling encapsulates the debonair charm of La La Land, Stone embodies the raw energy required to realize dreams. With a raspy voice and a knack for choreography, the actress' work on the musical arrives to voters coated with nostalgia, making her an easy and obvious pick. After a Golden Globes win, it's hard to imagine Stone will remain "someone in the crowd" after Oscar night.
2. Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Portman taps the same mental anguish vein she did for Black Swan, the psychological drama that earned her an Oscar in this category in 2011, in her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy. The differences are in manner and circumstance -- it's one thing to watch a struggling ballerina break down, it's another to depict the downward spiral of an icon in the aftermath of a shocking 20th-century incident. Portman owns every second of Jackie, but the choleric tone of the whole package should, sadly, keep her from the top prize.
3. Annette Bening (20th Century Women)
This four-time nominee can't catch a break. Twice she's lost to Hilary Swank in this category. Twice! She'll earn more love from Academy voters for her work in 20th Century Women, an astute character study of a California mother raising her son by committee in the 1970s, but stiff competition means her nuance and tenderness will once again go overlooked. Nominations aren't an honor -- give this legend a statue already.
4. Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
There are formidable opponents vying for these final Best Actress spots -- Amy Adams, another actress who fits the Oscar version of "always a bridesmaid, never a bride," could squeeze in -- but after earning the respect of Golden Globes voters for her work in Paul Verhoeven's Elle, about a woman plotting life after an intruder rapes her in her own home, I'm convinced the Academy will have the courage to bring Huppert into the fold too. The nomination is more than deserved; the French actress' IMDb is rife with classics. But I admit this prediction is 70% logical, 30% The Secret-style wishful thinking.
5. Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures)
Meryl Streep's rousing Golden Globes acceptance speech may earn her this spot more than her hilarious-but-slight work on the feel-good musical comedy your parents absolutely adored, Florence Foster Jenkins. The nomination would put her up to 20 career Oscar nods. That's too many! Spread the love! Academy voters might feel the same way, so with critical acclaim and box-office numbers behind it, I'll bet on Henson's performance as NASA physicist Katherine G. Johnson rounding out the category. Hidden Figures is the other feel-good movie your parents loved, after all.
Best Director
1. Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
From the minute an irked set of drivers stormed out of their luxury vehicles to stage an impromptu dance number atop a traffic jam, LA-based Oscar voters (i.e., most of them) were hooked on what Chazelle was about to deal out. Stylish and kept on perfect tempo, La La Land is a pure vision that feels like it survived the current movie industry, full of half-baked sequels and halfhearted Oscar hopefuls. It's his to lose.
2. Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
I thought Oscars 2017 could see Best Picture and Director split between La La Land and Moonlight. After a few Golden Globes snubs and a last-minute Drama win, the cynic in me thinks Jenkins' lush identity-drama triptych will have to settle for a nomination and a loss. The movie's arty and intelligent, and too much so for the broad Oscar-voting base. Whatever -- Jenkins deserves a spot on this list, and a surprise win will be a standing ovation-worthy upset.
3. Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Lonergan is a seasoned playwright and an occasional filmmaker. The latter role has been a struggle; his last movie, the polarizing, three-hour character study Margaret, took nearly five years to complete and release. Lonergan returned with a tighter, trickier, truer story of grief, with the performance of the year backing his script. He'll earn this nomination for executing the entire piece to perfection (and delivering it in less than five years).
4. Martin Scorsese (Silence)
The Academy has favorites. Scorsese is the favorite favorite. So despite the fact that Silence, an adaptation of Shūsaku Endō's 1966 novel about two 17th-century Portuguese Jesuit priests who travel to Japan to retrieve their instruction, has little in common with his hits (Goodfellas, Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, The Wolf of Wall Street), and that few people have trekked to the theater to catch the movie, he'll find love from the voters this year. And he should: Silence is stunning, a dense rumination on faith with monolithic visuals to match. Oscar voters will never watch it again, but they'll happily bring Scorsese into the competition for his ninth nomination.
5. Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
This could be Mel Gibson for his Christian-minded war movie Hacksaw Ridge. This could be Clint Eastwood, who had such a ball filming Sully Sullenberger's Hudson River plane crash that they play it twice in Sully. But there's hope for Denis Villeneuve, a prized possession when it comes to studio moviemaking (he turned Sicario into a box-office hit, he just wrapped Blade Runner 2049, and he's rumored to take on a Dune remake next). Arrival was contemplative without being didactic, tense without blubbering into $100 million blockbuster hysteria. Villeneuve made it work, and the Oscars could (and should) honor it.
Best Picture
The acting and directing awards paint a picture of the final tier of awards. With a potential 10 nominees (titles make the cut based on how many Academy members slot them as top picks on their ballots, and the final batch fluctuates depending on vote count), hustling crowd-pleasers like Lion and Sully should join front-runners La La Land, Moonlight, and Manchester by the Sea at the dinner table, rounded out by hits from the past six months. Deadpool fans will be pissed, but hey, there's always the sequel!
1. La La Land
2. Moonlight
3. Manchester by the Sea
4. Arrival
5. Hacksaw Ridge
6. Sully
7. Lion
8. Jackie
