These Are Your 2018 Oscar Winners

Oscars competition was tough in 2017, leading to a 2018 race without any obvious frontunners. Would the top prize go to Shape of Water or Three Billboards or Get Out or Lady Bird or Dunkirk or... well, any of the Best Picture nominees. Could Timothée Chalamet pick up Best Actor? Sure. Or would the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences swing for Daniel Day-Lewis? Seems just as possible. Frances McDormand would likely go home with the Academy Award for Best Actress, but hell, you never know! Every. Oscar. Race. Was. Tight.
Now the season has come to a close and it's time to call some winners. You'll have to check back on this page on Oscar night, March 4, 2018, to find out who won the most coveted awards, but in the meantime, here are a few early winners called weeks in advance of Hollywood's big night:
HONORARY OSCARS
Agnes Varda (filmmaker behind Cléo de 5 à 7, Jacquot de Nantes, this year's Faces Places, i.a.)
Charles Burnett (director of Killer of Sheep, My Brother's Wedding, To Sleep with Anger, i.a.)
Donald Sutherland (actor in MASH, Ordinary People, The Hunger Games films, i.a.)
Owen Roizman (cinematographer of The French Connection, Network, The Exorcist, i.a.)
The following award descriptions provided by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences
ACADEMY AWARD OF MERIT
Awarded to Mark Elendt and Side Effects Software for the creation and development of the Houdini visual effects and animation system.
With more than twenty years of continual innovation, Houdini has delivered the power of procedural methods to visual effects artists, making it the industry standard for bringing natural phenomena, destruction and other digital effects to the screen.
GORDON E. SAWYER AWARD
Awarded to Jonathan Erland (visual effects artist on Star Wars, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Lifeforce, i.a.)
Presented to an individual in the motion picture industry whose technological contributions have made an extraordinary and lasting impact on the motion picture industry.
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
Awarded to Jason Smith and Jeff White for the original design, and to Rachel Rose and Mike Jutan for the architecture and engineering, of the BlockParty procedural rigging system at Industrial Light & Magic.
BlockParty streamlines the rigging process through a comprehensive connection framework, a novel graphical user interface, and volumetric rig transfer, which has enabled ILM to build richly detailed and unique creatures while greatly improving artist productivity.
Awarded to Joe Mancewicz, Matt Derksen and Hans Rijpkema for the design, architecture and implementation of the Rhythm & Hues Construction Kit rigging system.
This toolset provides a novel approach to character rigging that features topological independence, continuously editable rigs and deformation workflows with shape-preserving surface relaxation, enabling fifteen years of improvements to production efficiency and animation quality.
To Alex Powell for his contribution to the design and engineering, to Jason Reisig for his contribution to the interaction design, and to Martin Watt and Alex Wells for their contributions to the high-performance execution engine of the Premo character animation system at DreamWorks Animation.
Premo’s speed and simplicity enable animators to pose full-resolution characters in representative shot context, significantly increasing their productivity.
Awarded to Rob Jensen for the foundational design and continued development, to Thomas Hahn for the animation toolset, and to George ElKoura, Adam Woodbury and Dirk Van Gelder for the high-performance execution engine of the Presto Animation System at Pixar Animation Studios.
Presto allows artists to work interactively in scene context with full-resolution geometric models and sophisticated rig controls, and has significantly increased the productivity of character animators at Pixar.
SCIENTIFIC AND ENGINEERING AWARDS
Awarded to John Coyle, Brad Hurndell, Vikas Sathaye and Shane Buckham for the concept, design, engineering and implementation of the Shotover K1 Camera System.
This innovative six-axis stabilized aerial camera mount, with its enhanced ability to frame shots while looking straight down, enables greater creative freedom while allowing pilots to fly more effectively and safely.
Awarded to Jeff Lait, Mark Tucker, Cristin Barghiel and John Lynch for their contributions to the design and architecture of the Houdini visual effects and animation system.
Houdini’s dynamics framework and workflow management tools have helped it become the industry standard for bringing natural phenomena, destruction and other digital effects to the screen.
Awarded to Bill Spitzak and Jonathan Egstad for the visionary design, development and stewardship of the Nuke compositing system.
Built for production at Digital Domain, Nuke has become a ubiquitous and flexible tool used across the motion picture industry, enabling novel and sophisticated workflows at an unprecedented scale.
Awarded to Abigail Brady, Jon Wadelton and Jerry Huxtable for their significant contributions to the architecture and extensibility of the Nuke compositing system.
Expanded as a commercial product at The Foundry, Nuke is a comprehensive, versatile and stable system that has established itself as the backbone of compositing and image processing pipelines across the motion picture industry.
Awarded to Leonard Chapman for the overall concept, design and development, to Stanislav Gorbatov for the electronic system design, and to David Gasparian and Souhail Issa for the mechanical design and integration of the Hydrascope telescoping camera crane systems.
With its fully waterproof construction, the Hydrascope has greatly advanced crane technology and versatility by enabling precise long-travel multi-axis camera movement in, out of and through fresh or salt water.
And the full list of film nominees...
Best Picture
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Best Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Best Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Animated Feature
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Original Song
"Mighty River," Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Best Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Best Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Best Documentary Short Subject
“Edith+Eddie”
“Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405“
“Heroin(e)”
"Knife Skills"
"Traffic Stop"
Best Animated Short Film
“Dear Basketball”
"Garden Party"
“Lou”
“Negative Space”
“Revolting Rhymes”
Best Live Action Short Film
“DeKalb Elementary”
“The Eleven O'Clock”
“My Nephew Emmett”
“The Silent Child”
“Watu Wote/All of Us”
