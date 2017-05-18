the biggest movie from the year you were born

Your birthday gifts you a Zodiac sign, a generation, a gemstone, a Chinese animal avatar, a spiritual celebrity twin born the same day, or just your own personal holiday to tide you over until the next national day off. But why stop there? Your entire birth year deserves a symbolic movie, too, the BIGGEST film from a 12-month window that surely says something about where you've come from, and who you've become.
Which movie you'll cling to depends on your metrics. "Biggest" could mean the blockbuster that topped the box office during the year you were born. Or maybe "biggest" has cultural value -- prestige doesn't get much bigger than winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Or maybe you're a little more thoughtful and need a recommendation. We've got you covered in all three departments. Whether you're 10 or 100 -- seriously, we're not ageist -- everyone deserves a movie they can stream on a whim and call their own. Here are yours (and your friends', and your parents', and your grandparents', and... ):
If you were born in 2007...
The BIGGEST movie was Spider-Man 3, which grossed $336.5 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was No Country for Old Men, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Joel and Ethan Coen), Best Supporting Actor (Bardem) and Best Adapted Screenplay.
But the best movie was No Country for Old Men. Joel and Ethan Coen filtered Cormac McCarthy through their caustic wit to metastasize a strain of moral dread that stems from Javier Bardem's iconic Anton Chigurh.
If you were born in 2006...
The BIGGEST movie was Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, which grossed $423.3 in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The Departed, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Film Editing, and Best Adapted Screenplay.
But the best movie was Children of Men. Alfonso Cuarón's dystopian science-fiction film, tracking one man's mission to protect the first pregnant woman in nearly 18 years, treats geopolitical strife like an obstacle course, academic soliloquy and war photography paired together to weave through chaos.
If you were born in 2005...
The BIGGEST movie was Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, which grossed 380.3 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Brokeback Mountain, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Ang Lee), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Score.
But the best movie was Caché. As if in step with the emergence of Facebook and a new era of transparency, this psychological thriller, a winner in every corner of the world except the American box office, finds a Parisian man forced to confront his malicious past when an anonymous spy begins recording his life and leaving video tapes at his doorstep.
If you were born in 2004...
The BIGGEST movie was Shrek 2, which grossed $441.2 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Million Dollar Baby, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Clint Eastwood), Best Actress (Hilary Swank), and Best Supporting Actor (Morgan Freeman).
But the best movie was Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Charlie Kaufman’s imagination went full throttle in this funny, sweet, heart-pummeling romance between two lovers who use technology to forget about each other.
If you were born in 2003...
The BIGGEST movie was The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, which grossed $377 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, which also won Oscars for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Film Editing
But the best movie was Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. At the nexus of classic literature and giant-budget blockbusting, the conclusion of the sprawling Middle-earth trilogy shepherded to life by Peter Jackson (and the entire country of New Zealand) broke records of every kind and elegantly wrapped up an unprecedented trilogy.
If you were born in 2002...
The BIGGEST movie was Spider-Man, which grossed $403.7 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Chicago, which also won Oscars for Best Actress (Renée Zellweger), Best Supporting Actress (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.
But the best movie was Spirited Away. Hayao Miyazaki’s barrage of sparkling souls and living myth sees the young Chihiro, who goes to work in a magical bathhouse in the spirit world after her parents turn into pigs, learning about her own ingenuity, strength, and capacity for cleaning filthy ethereal entities.
If you were born in 2001...
The BIGGEST movie was Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which grossed $317.5 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was A Beautiful Mind, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Ron Howard), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress.
But the best movie was Amélie. An injection of pure joy and boundless creativity delivered by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Audrey Tautou, who plays the eccentric mademoiselle of Montmartre, hunting down life’s simply pleasures and occasionally thinking about falling in love.
If you were born in 2000...
The BIGGEST movie was How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which grossed $260 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Gladiator, which also won Oscars for Best Actor (Russell Crowe), Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing
But the best movie was In The Mood for Love. Haunting and lush, Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung play neighbors who become close friends when each suspect their spouses of having an affair in Wong Kar-wai’s monument to the human connection.
If you were born in 1999...
The BIGGEST movie was Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, which grossed $431 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was American Beauty, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Sam Mendes), Best Actor (Kevin Spacey), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography
But the best movie was Beau Travail. A dazzling contemplation about sexuality, fellowship, insecurity, and betrayal, Claire Denis’ quality time with members of the French Foreign Legion is technically inventive and ready to dance.
If you were born in 1998...
The BIGGEST movie was Saving Private Ryan, which grossed $216.5 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Shakespeare in Love, which also won Oscars for Best Actress (Gwyneth Paltrow), Best Supporting Actress (Judi Dench), Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Original Music or Comedy Score, Best Original Screenplay
But the best movie was Saving Private Ryan. Probably the best modern war film, and definitely the most graphic of its time, Spielberg’s boots on the ground mission to bring back the only surviving son both celebrated and questioned the idea of sacrifice with the bombast of a mortar blast and the intimacy of a sharp knife.
If you were born in 1997...
The BIGGEST movie was Titanic, which grossed $600.8 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Titanic, which also won Oscars for Best Director (James Cameron), Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song ("My Heart Will Go On").
But the best movie was L.A. Confidential. A lurid tale of cynicism and optimism crashing into one another in the swingin’ '50s of Hollywood, director Curtis Hanson’s film attacked the town’s corrupt underbelly with gusto and introduced us to Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe.
If you were born in 1996...
The BIGGEST movie was Independence Day, which grossed $306.1 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The English Patient, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Anthony Minghella), Best Supporting Actress (Juliette Binoche), Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Original Score.
But the best movie was Fargo. The homespun murder story and black comic wonder from the Coen Brothers, quirky as it is violent, carved out special places in our hearts for the resourceful Marge Gunderson and a very useful wood chipper.
If you were born in 1995...
The BIGGEST movie was Toy Story, which grossed $191.8 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Braveheart, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Mel Gibson), Best Cinematography, Best Makeup, and Best Sound Editing.
But the best movie was The Usual Suspects. The ideal neo-noir, brimming with backstabbing intensity and one of the greatest twist endings of all time.
If you were born in 1994...
The BIGGEST movie was Forrest Gump, which grossed $329.7 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Forrest Gump, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Robert Zemeckis), Best Actor (Tom Hanks), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, and Best Film Editing.
But the best movie was Pulp Fiction. The Sophie’s Choice of modern cinephiles, picking between Quentin Tarantino’s ballsy flash of hip obscenity and The Shawshank Redemption means that everyone’s a winner, but a slight edge goes to the ordered chaos that launched the voice behind Reservoir Dogs into the stratosphere.
If you were born in 1993...
The BIGGEST movie was Jurassic Park, which grossed $357 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Schindler's List, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Steven Spielberg), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Original Score.
But the best movie was Jurassic Park. It’s insane that Spielberg had this and Schindler’s List in the same year, and while the latter is a harrowing, culturally vital artifact, the former is a masterpiece of genre spectacle that finds a way to simultaneously thrill and speak to the human condition.
If you were born in 1992...
The BIGGEST movie was Aladdin, which grossed $217.3 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Unforgiven, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Clint Eastwood), Best Supporting Actor (Gene Hackman) and Best Film Editing.
But the best movie was A League of Their Own. With an obscene amount of hilarious quotable lines (no, there’s still no crying in baseball), Penny Marshall’s ode to a WWII baseball team is the rare comedy that audiences needed Kleenex for.
If you were born in 1991...
The BIGGEST movie was Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which grossed $204.8 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The Silence of the Lambs, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Jonathan Demme), Best Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Best Actress (Jodie Foster), and Adapted Screenplay.
But the best movie was Boyz n the Hood. Once upon a time in South Central LA, John Singleton barreled onto the scene with a story of gangland hopes and vengeance that brought a fresh energy to the Oscars, Cannes, and Cuba Gooding Jr’s career.
If you were born in 1990...
The BIGGEST movie was Home Alone, which grossed $285.7 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Dances with Wolves, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Kevin Costner), Best Actor (Kevin Costner), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound.
But the best movie was Goodfellas. An unrivaled parable of ambition and mafioso style, Martin Scorsese utilized New Wave techniques to craft a tragic, percussive sucker punch.
If you were born in 1989...
The BIGGEST movie was Batman, which grossed $251.2 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Driving Miss Daisy, which also won Oscars for Best Actress (Jessica Tandy), Best Makeup, and Best Adapted Screenplay.
But the best movie was Do the Right Thing. In Spike Lee's opus, the hottest day of the summer cranks a diverse set of Brooklyn personalities to a boiling point, forcing issues of race, class, and love to bubble to the surface. The movie speaks volumes without ever preaching; actions -- be it police interference or a trash can through a window pane -- speak louder than words.
If you were born in 1988...
The BIGGEST movie was Rain Man, which grossed $172.8 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Rain Man, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Barry Levinson), Best Actor (Dustin Hoffman), and Best Original Screenplay.
But the best movie was The Thin Blue Line. With unfettered access and an eye for the thriller genre, Errol Morris' documentary transcends journalism to become a damning look at the judicial system, and an emotional plea to to save 28-year-old Randall Adams from his death row for a crime he didn't commit.
If you were born in 1987...
The BIGGEST movie was Three Men and a Baby, which grossed $167.7 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The Last Emperor, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Bernardo Bertolucci), Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Sound, and Best Adapted Screenplay
But the best movie was Broadcast News. We all know the workplace, but few films capture its inner-workings like James L. Brooks' newsroom comedy, which spins a love triangle of a consumed producer, a disgruntled reporter, and a charismatic-yet-hollow anchorman (but not really, because life's a bit more complicated than love triangles).
If you were born in 1986...
The BIGGEST movie was Top Gun, which grossed $176.8 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Platoon, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Oliver Stone), Best Film Editing, and Best Sound.
But the best movie was Blue Velvet. Look, Top Gun kicks ass, but David Lynch's twitchy riff on film noir is the link between our reality and our dreams, each frame zooming in on the drips of suburbia melting into hell. Dennis Hopper deep-breathing into a gas mask doesn't have to make sense, it just does.
If you were born in 1985...
The BIGGEST movie was Back to the Future, which grossed $210.6 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Out of Africa, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Sydney Pollack), Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Sound.
But the best movie was After Hours. For all the sweeping epics and nostalgia-crystallizing blockbusters of 1985, it's Martin Scorsese's sprint through New York's night owl scene that grabs every who, what, where, when, and why of life and spin-paints them into a living, breathing movie. The Matrix for late-night coffee drinkers.
If you were born in 1984...
The BIGGEST movie was Beverly Hills Cop, which grossed $234.8 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Amadeus, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Miloš Forman), Best Actor (F. Murray Abraham), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup, and Best Sound Mixing.
But the best movie was A Nightmare on Elm Street. Wes Craven introduced the enduring Freddy Krueger in this horror all-timer, where the special effects -- oh, that blood geysering from Johnny Depp's bed! -- match the disturbing logic of a creeper who can stalk into your slumbering mind.
If you were born in 1983...
The BIGGEST movie was Return of the Jedi, which grossed $252.6 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Terms of Endearment, which also won Oscars for Best Director (James L. Brooks), Best Actress (Shirley MacLaine), Best Supporting Actor (Jack Nicholson) and Best Adapted Screenplay.
But the best movie was Terms of Endearment. No offense, Luke, but The Force is strong with this comedic drama about romance, love, and frustrations, and how the end of the road can bring two people -- in this case, the extraordinary screen-mother/daughter of Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger -- together. There's a reason this one still made $108 against a Star Wars movie.
If you were born in 1982...
The BIGGEST movie was E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, which grossed $359.2 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Gandhi, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Richard Attenborough), Best Actor (Ben Kingsley), Best Writing, Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing.
But the best movie was Fanny and Alexander. Though cut down from a 312-minute, four-part TV series, Ingmar Bergman's theatrical version, dark and heightened through the senses of its young protagonists, this remains the pinnacle of family drama.
If you were born in 1981...
The BIGGEST movie was Raiders of the Lost Ark, which grossed $212.2 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Chariots of Fire, which also won Oscars for Best Writing, Original Screenplay, Best Costume Design, and Best Original Score.
But the best movie was Possession. Something about the excessive oozing of bodily fluids during spasms of anxiety and the birth of a squid-like creature, a dramatic turn would make Franz Kafka's jaw drop, earned Andrzej Żuławski's psychotropic exploration of divorce a place on a number of countries' banned list. Their loss.
If you were born in 1980...
The BIGGEST movie was The Empire Strikes Back, which grossed $209.4 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Ordinary People, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Robert Redford), Best Supporting Actor (Timothy Hutton), and Best Adapted Screenplay
But the best movie was Airplane!. There is not an inch of this disaster movie spoof left un-wisecracked. Relentless with wordplay, sight gags, and throwaway lines ("Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue"), Airplane! is as pristine as any Renaissance painting, just with inflatable co-pilots instead of Jesus.
If you were born in 1979...
The BIGGEST movie was Moonraker, which grossed $70.3 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Kramer vs. Kramer, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Robert Benton), Best Actor (Dustin Hoffman), Best Supporting Actress (Meryl Streep), and Best Adapted Screenplay.
But the best movie was Being There. Peter Sellers' subdued performance as the assuaged, simple gardener Chance anchors Hal Ashby's American satire about our political bubbles, celebrity obsessions, and how easily we distract ourselves from real life. Ashby's gracious enough to let us chuckle and think.
If you were born in 1978...
The BIGGEST movie was Grease, which grossed $181.8 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The Deer Hunter, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Michael Cimino), Best Supporting Actor (Christopher Walken), Best Film Editing, and Best Sound.
But the best movie was Days of Heaven. Light on story, stringent with painterly images, and flowing with feelings, Terrence Malick's move towards a meditative form of movie turns a farmland con, devised by two lovers (Richard Gere and Brooke Adams) into true Americana.
If you were born in 1977...
The BIGGEST movie was Star Wars, which grossed $461 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Annie Hall, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Woody Allen), Best Actress (Diane Keaton), and Best Original Screenplay
But the best movie was Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Steven Spielberg's sci-fi film failed to spawn a billion-dollar franchise, but the bittersweet story of a father driven away from his home by the call of extraterrestrials, combined with magnificent visual effects, keeps it resonating through time.
If you were born in 1976...
The BIGGEST movie was Rocky, which grossed $117.2 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Rocky, which also won Oscars for Best Director (John G. Avildsen) and Best Film Editing.
But the best movie was Network. Renowned writer Paddy Chayefsky and director Sidney Lumet unleashed on the media world and all American onlookers in this scathing, hysterical, "MAD AS HELL" takedown of ratings-chasing plutocracy. Not as uplifting as Rocky, but pissed on Rocky's behalf.
If you were born in 1975...
The BIGGEST movie was Jaws, which grossed $260 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Miloš Forman), Best Actor (Jack Nicholson), Best Actress (Louise Fletcher), and Best Adapted Screenplay.
But the best movie was Nashville. Robert Altman detected a microcosm in Tennessee's country music scene, and pieced together a vibrant, tragically funny mosaic that feels shot on the fly even as the director stages grand ol' musical sequences and life-changing turns of events.
If you were born in 1974...
The BIGGEST movie was Blazing Saddles, which grossed $119.5 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The Godfather Part II, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Francis Ford Coppola), Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction, and Best Original Dramatic Score.
But the best movie was The Conversation. Between the sprawling Godfather saga and his tumultuous Apocalypse Now, Francis Ford Coppola outdid himself with this prescient drama about a surveillance specialist Harry Caul (Gene Hackman) who succumbs to the paranoia of being scene and heard.
If you were born in 1973...
The BIGGEST movie was The Exorcist, which grossed $204.6 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The Sting, which also won Oscars for Best Director (George Roy Hill), Best Writing, Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Music, Scoring Original Song Score.
But the best movie was Playtime. In this hilarious, sound-effect-filled comedy, director and actor Jacques Tati reminds us that words are rarely needed to express and react as his cartoonish character Monsieur Hulot navigates the eye-popping mundanity of a day in the worker bee life.
If you were born in 1972...
The BIGGEST movie was The Godfather, which grossed $135 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The Godfather, which also won Oscars for Best Actor (Marlon Brando) and Best Adapted Screenplay. (The Academy Nino Rota's memorable musical theme for the film was stripped of a nomination, and a likely win, because voters deemed it too close to his work on the 1958 comedy Fortunella!)
But the best movie was Pink Flamingos. The only fighter who could challenge The Godfather in 1972 was John Waters, a mad scientist who, along with drag queen Divine and an ensemble of transgressive bullet-biters, marched to the doors of moviedom with this wicked funny, countercultural crime movie that you can never unsee (and who'd want to?).
If you were born in 1971...
The BIGGEST movie was Diamonds Are Forever, which grossed $43.8 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The French Connection, which also won Oscars for Best Director (William Friedkin), Best Actor (Gene Hackman), Best Film Editing, and Best Adapted Screenplay.
But the best movie was The French Connection. Come for "Popeye" Doyle's car chase through the streets of Bensonhurst, one of the most reckless, heart-pounding action sequences ever committed to film, stay for the Popeye himself, an organic sprout protruding from New York City's side, rough, curt, and fragmented, a hero of sorts, but an actual human, navigating a suspenseful, larger-than-life mystery.
If you were born in 1970...
The BIGGEST movie was Love Story, which grossed $106.4 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Patton, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Franklin J. Schaffner), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, and Best Art Direction.
But the best movie was Five Easy Pieces. On a California oil field, white collar meets blue collar as an ex-pianist (Jack Nicholson) floats through life, damaging himself and others along the way.
If you were born in 1969...
The BIGGEST movie was Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, which grossed $96.7 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Midnight Cowboy, which also won Oscars for Best Director (John Schlesinger) and Best Adapted Screenplay.
But the best movie was The Wild Bunch. The Western has taken every form in the last 100 years of movies, but Sam Peckinpah stripped down the genre and bloodied it up with excessive force in this unparalleled ride.
If you were born in 1968...
The BIGGEST movie was 2001: A Space Odyssey, which grossed $57 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Oliver!, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Carol Reed), Best Art Direction, Best Sound, and Best Musical Adaptation Score.
But the best movie was 2001: A Space Odyssey. Stanley Kubrick went to well-documented lengths to accurately reflect our technological future in his fable of man and machine intelligence. But in the end, the movie's graphic touches, from floating pens to black hole psychedelia, act as a floodgate-opening monolith to our imagination.
If you were born in 1967...
The BIGGEST movie was Jungle Book, which grossed $141.8 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was In the Heat of the Night, which also won Oscars for Best Picture (Walter Mirisch), Best Actor (Rod Steiger), Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay.
But the best movie was Bonnie & Clyde. Inspired by the don't-give-a-fuh attitude towards moviemaking conventions happening in France, Arthur Penn kicked off the "American New Wave" with this gangster tale, which prevails in today's less prudish times thanks to Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway's killer performances.
If you were born in 1966...
The BIGGEST movie was The Bible: In the Beginning... which grossed $34 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was A Man for All Seasons, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Fred Zinnemann), Best Actor (Paul Scofield), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Color, and Best Costume Design, Color.
But the best movie was Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Often slighted for being a filmed version of a play (by Edward Albee), Mike Nichols's debut is an alchemized movie acting cagematch, with Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, George Segal, and Sandy Dennis hitting every note in sync with the director's moves.
If you were born in 1965...
The BIGGEST movie was The Sound of Music, which grossed $163.2 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The Sound of Music, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Robert Wise), Best Music, Scoring of Music-Adaptation, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Film Editing.
But the best movie was The Train. John Frankenheimer is an underrated master and this thriller, about a French Resistance leader (Burt Lancaster) hoping to derail the plans of an art-stealing German Colonel during World War II, is one his most underrated movies, at least with action buffs. Powered by the ticking clock, pressurized by the threat against culture, and shot with a angular eye in glorious black and white, The Train straddles two eras of the 20th century and never falters.
If you were born in 1964...
The BIGGEST movie was My Fair Lady, which grossed $72 million million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was My Fair Lady, which also won Oscars for Best Director (George Cukor), Best Actor (Rex Harrison), Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Adaptation Score, Best Art Direction, and Best Costume Design.
But the best movie was The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. Before there was La La Land there was this kaleidoscopic and colorful musical, which overflows with charm as the cast delicately sings through their dialogue like tip-toping musical. This may be heaven.
If you were born in 1963...
The BIGGEST movie was Cleopatra, which grossed $57 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Tom Jones, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Tony Richardson), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score.
But the best movie was 8 ½. The Italian black-and-white movie your arty college friends couldn't shut up about is actually a divine celebration (and cautious mourning) of the creative life. As Federico Fellini's proxy, Guido Anselmi, descends into a circus dance with his friends and family, you'll understand the hype.
If you were born in 1962...
The BIGGEST movie was The Longest Day, which grossed $39 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Lawrence of Arabia, which also won Oscars for Best Director (David Lean), Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, and Best Original Score.
But the best movie was Lawrence of Arabia. Movies don't get bigger -- and more worthy of an old fashioned, intermission breather -- than David Lean's two-part, shot-on-Super-70mm-film, World War I epic about British military officer T. E. Lawrence's keystone role in the Arab Revolt. Peter O'Toole's Shakespearean presence imbues even an extra-filled train attack with personal, beady-eyed fire.
If you were born in 1961...
The BIGGEST movie was West Side Story, which grossed $43.7 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was West Side Story, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins), Best Supporting Actor (George Chakiris), Best Supporting Actress (Rita Moreno), Best Art Direction, Color, Best Cinematography, Color, Best Costume Design, Color, Best Film Editing, Best Music, Scoring of a Musical Picture, and Best Sound.
But the best movie was West Side Story. Leonard Bernstein's jagged, colorful musical comes to jagged, colorful life through the most dynamic staging in movie musical history. Everyone got it right this year.
If you were born in 1960...
The BIGGEST movie was Spartacus, which grossed $14 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The Apartment, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Billy Wilder), Best Writing, Best Film Editing, and Best Art Direction, Black and White
But the best movie was Psycho. In another year with too many iconic movies to count on one hand, Hitchcock earns top billing with an unforgettable dive into horror (he’d released the mainstream romance thriller North by Northwest just a year before!), which completely changed the genre and his reputation with the speed of a knife slashing through a shower curtain.
If you were born in 1959...
The BIGGEST movie was Ben-Hur, which grossed $36.9 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was also Ben-Hur, which also won Oscars for Best Director (William Wyler), Best Actor (Charlton Heston), Best Supporting Actor (Hugh Griffith), Best Art Direction, Color, Best Cinematography, Color, Best Costume Design, Color, Best Special Effects, Best Film Editing, Best Music - Scoring, and Best Sound Recording
But the best movie was The 400 Blows (Les Quatre Cents Coups). François Truffaut kicked off his career and French New Wave while hunting down empathy for Antoine (Jean-Pierre Leaud), a troubled young student, as he rejects the system put before him, resulting in the favorite film of many of our favorite filmmakers.
If you were born in 1958...
The BIGGEST movie was South Pacific, which grossed 36.8 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Gigi, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Vincente Minnelli), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Color, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Musical Score, and Best Original Song ("Gigi")
But the best movie was Vertigo. Alfred Hitchcock came close to landing on this list with Rear Window in 1954, but there can be no denying the raw cinematic power of Jimmy Stewart sweating his way through San Francisco, a preternatural fear of heights, and a mourning-catalyzed obsession with Kim Novak.
If you were born in 1957...
The BIGGEST movie was The Bridge on the River Kwai, which grossed $18 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The Bridge on the River Kwai, which also won Oscars for Best Director (David Lean), Best Actor (Alec Guinness), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing.
But the best movie was seriously Bridge on the River Kwai. Bergman’s The Seventh Seal should earn your arthouse love, but The Bridge on the River Kwai is an immense, all-audiences feat that could have only been achieved by David Lean’s gusto for the wonderfully torturous descents into madness that accompany tasks as arduous as building a massive bridge for the nation you’re fighting a war against.
If you were born in 1956...
The BIGGEST movie was The Ten Commandments, which grossed $43 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Around the World in 80 Days, which also won Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Dramatic or Comedy Score, Best Cinematography, Color, and Best Film Editing
But the best movie was The Searchers. Almost assuredly the best Western ever filmed, the combination of John Ford’s directorial eye with John Wayne’s status as living symbol of the genre elevates this already-monumental story about a young homesteader girl’s abduction and the (literal and existential) pursuit of her captors.
If you were born in 1955...
The BIGGEST movie was Cinerama Holiday, a touring, large-screen exhibition which grossed $10 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Marty, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Delbert Mann), Best Actor (Ernest Borgnine), Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay (Paddy Chayefsky)
But the best movie was Song of the Little Road (Pathar Panchali). In another strong year for cinema, Satyajit Ray’s lamentation of rural life in 1920s India earns special consideration for its bone-deep humanity and calm appraisal of dreams beyond a dilapidated village.
If you were born in 1954...
The BIGGEST movie was White Christmas, which grossed $30 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was On the Waterfront, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Elia Kazan), Best Actor (Marlon Brando), Best Supporting Actress (Eva Marie Saint), Best Screenplay, Best Art Direction, Black-and-White, Best Cinematography, Black-and-White, and Best Film Editing
But the best movie was Seven Samurai (Shichinin no Samurai). Akira Kurosawa’s pop masterpiece injects a grandiose sense of duty, honor, and civility into a bloody dance of clashing swords and pyrrhic victory while schooling all future action directors on how it’s done.
If you were born in 1953...
The BIGGEST movie was The Robe , which grossed $17.5 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was From Here to Eternity, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Fred Zinnemann), Best Supporting Actress (Donna Reed), Best Writing, Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor (Frank Sinatra), Best Cinematography, Black-and-White, Best Film Editing, Best Sound
But the best movie was Tokyo Story. A delicate, heart-crushing view into the lives of two grandparents reaching out to their narcissistic children for support and finding none -- marked by director Ozu Yasujiro’s pristine attention to detail and framing.
If you were born in 1952...
The BIGGEST movie was The Greatest Show on Earth, which grossed $14 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was also The Greatest Show on Earth, which also won the Oscar for Best Story
But the best movie was Singin’ in the Rain. The Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds-starring musical features an unreal amount of iconic, and downright transcendent, dance numbers while celebrating new love in the time of Hollywood’s transition from silent films to talkies.
If you were born in 1951...
The BIGGEST movie was Quo Vadis, which grossed 11.9 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was An American in Paris, which also won Oscars for Best Art – Set Decoration, Color, Best Cinematography, Color, Best Costume Design, Color, Best Music, Scoring of a Musical Picture, and Best Writing, Story and Screenplay.
But the best movie was Cry, The Beloved Country. Acting pioneer Canada Lee passes the torch to Sidney Poitier in this expertly crafted film about the heavy human cost of Apartheid.
If you were born in 1950...
The BIGGEST movie was King Solomon's Mines, which grossed $11.1 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was All About Eve, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Joseph L. Mankiewicz), Best Supporting Actor (George Sanders), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Black-and-White, and Best Sound Mixing.
But the best movie was Rashomon. Stunning in form and execution, Akira Kurosawa’s thought-provoking classic offers four points of view on one crime, bathing the audience in ambiguity and, hopefully, introspection.
If you were born in 1949...
The BIGGEST movie was Samson and Delilah, which grossed $11.5 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was All the King's Men, which also won Oscars for Best Actor (Broderick Crawford) and Best Supporting Actress (Mercedes McCambridge).
But the best movie was The Third Man. American author Holly Martins (Joseph Cottons) visits Vienna to get a job from his friend Harry Lime, only to find out he’s been killed just hours before Martins’ arrival, prompting an amateur investigation (and noir postcard to Europe) that’s one for the ages.
If you were born in 1948...
The BIGGEST movie was The Red Shoes, which grossed $5 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Hamlet, which also won Oscars for Best Actor (Laurence Olivier), Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Black-and-White, and Best Costume Design, Black-and-White
But the best movie was Bicycle Thieves (Ladri di biciclette). Vittorio De Sica’s beautiful view on poverty’s force is a somber poem about desperate family that pawns cherished belongings to buy a bike so its patriarch can work, only so he can spend his working day hunting through Rome for it after it’s stolen.
If you were born in 1947...
The BIGGEST movie was Forever Amber, which grossed $7 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Gentleman's Agreement, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Elia Kazan) and Best Supporting Actress (Celeste Holm)
But the best movie was Gentleman’s Agreement -- the Oscars got it right. In the wake of bursting, post-WWII patriotism and Congressional condemnation of The Hollywood Ten, this Gregory Peck film where a reporter pretends to be Jewish to understand discrimination told a vital story about the soft racism of not speaking or acting out against hate.
If you were born in 1946...
The BIGGEST movie was The Best Years of Our Lives, which grossed over $10 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The Best Years of Our Lives, which also won Oscars for Best Actor (Frederic March), Best Director (William Wyler), Best Supporting Actor (Harold Russell), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Dramatic or Comedy Score, and Best Film Editing
But the best movie was The Postman Always Rings Twice. In this greasy film noir, a diner waitress (Lana Turner) and a hobo (John Garfield) plot the murder of the waitresses husband and soon discover that fate always catches up with you.
If you were born in 1945...
The BIGGEST movie was The Bells of St. Mary's, which grossed 8.5 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The Lost Weekend, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Billy Wilder), Best Actor (Ray Milland), Best Screenplay.
But the best movie was still The Lost Weekend. An angry, despairing look at the life of an alcoholic writer, courtesy of emotional-manipulation maestro Bill Wilder, who led this incredible picture to not only the Oscar, but a Grand Prix win across the pond at Cannes.
If you were born in 1944...
The BIGGEST movie was Going My Way, which grossed $8 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Going My Way, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Leo McCarey), Best Actor (Bing Crosby), Best Supporting Actor (Barry Fitzgerald), Best Writing, Screenplay, Best Original Motion Picture Story, Best Music, Song ("Swinging on a Star").
But the best movie was Laura. One of the best mysteries ever made, Otto Preminger's twisty gem follows a salty detective drawn into the confusing love life of a murdered advertising executive with whom everyone seems to become obsessed.
If you were born in 1943...
The BIGGEST movie was For Whom the Bell Tolls, which grossed $11 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Casablanca, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Michael Curtiz), Best Actor (Humphrey Bogart), and Best Writing, Screenplay.
But the best movie was Casablanca. Part noir, part war melodrama, the Bogey-starring jaunt through Vichy-controlled Morocco had as much class as it did tension.
If you were born in 1942...
The BIGGEST movie was Mrs. Miniver which grossed $5.5 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Mrs. Miniver, which also won Oscars for Best Director (William Wyler), Best Actress (Greer Garson), Best Supporting Actress (Teresa Wright), Best Writing, Screenplay, and Best Cinematography, Black-and-White.
But the best movie was Yankee Doodle Dandy: An electric combination of sight, sound, and spectacle, James Cagney leaves it all out on the stage in this Broadway-set biopic of George M. Cohan.
If you were born in 1941...
The BIGGEST movie was Sergeant York, which grossed $4 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was How Green Was My Valley, which also won Oscars for Best Director (John Ford), Best Supporting Actor (Donald Crisp), Best Cinematography, Black-and-White, and Best Art Direction, Black-and-White.
But the best movie was Citizen Kane. Suck it, haters. The only sin Orson Welles’ roman a clef of disgusting wealth and ambition ever committed was being recognized for how ingenious and ahead of its time it truly was.
If you were born in 1940...
The BIGGEST movie was Rebecca, which grossed $6 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Rebecca, which also won Oscars for Best Cinematography, Black-and-White.
But the best movie was Fantasia. A glorious achievement of animation, music, and dance choreography that proved, alongside fellow 1940 release Pinocchio, that cartoons weren’t simply kid stuff.
If you were born in 1939...
The BIGGEST movie was Gone with the Wind, which... grossed so much money out the gate, performing 388% better than any movie before it, that box office reporters couldn't land on a single total -- the movie played in theaters through 1941, totaling around $32 million becoming a re-release titan.
The Best Picture winner was Gone with the Wind, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Victor Fleming), Best Actress (Vivian Leigh), Best Supporting Actress (Hattie McDaniel), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Color, Best Film Editing, Best Art Direction
But the best movie was The Wizard of Oz. This being widely recognized as the best single year of filmmaking of all time essentially makes this (at least) a 10-way tie, but Victor Fleming’s colorful odyssey of a Kansas girl and her dog in a magical world of weirdos has endured for scores of reasons.
If you were born in 1938...
The BIGGEST movie was Alexander's Ragtime Band, which grossed $3 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was You Can't Take It with You, which also won an Oscar for Best Director (Frank Capra)
But the best movie was You Can’t Take It With You. Congrats, Academy, for being on the right side of history again. This contained family story about young love (between Jimmy Stewart and Jean Arthur) defeating monopolistic greed packs a surprising punch after leaning lighthearted for much of its runtime.
If you were born in 1937...
The BIGGEST movie was Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which grossed $8 million in the United States (by the end of the year -- Snow White would also play for years and make boatloads).
The Best Picture winner was The Life of Emile Zola, which also won Oscars for Supporting Actor (Joseph Schildkraut) and Best Writing, Screenplay.
But the best movie was Grand Illusion (La Grande Illusion). Jean Renoir’s POW-camp-set dramedy found its comedy in clashes of class and its drama in a steady stream of tragic irony, laughing darkly at the mutability of borders and the "grand illusion" of war’s unnecessary existence.
If you were born in 1936...
The BIGGEST movie was San Francisco, which grossed $2.7 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The Great Ziegfeld, which also won Oscars for Best Actress (Luise Rainer) and Best Dance Direction.
But the best movie was Modern Times. Charlie Chaplin rages against the machine, tries on a bunch of different jobs, and falls in love with a café dancer in this imaginative demonstration of slapstick mastery.
If you were born in 1935...
The BIGGEST movie was Mutiny on the Bounty, which grossed $2 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Mutiny on the Bounty, which didn't win any other Oscars!
But the best movie was Captain Blood. The movie that defined swashbuckling (do we even know the definition of it?) for the ages, this sea adventure showcased Errol Flynn’s acrobatics and Olivia de Havilland’s charisma.
If you were born in 1934...
The BIGGEST movie was Viva Villa!, which grossed $1.1 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was It Happened One Night, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Frank Capra), Best Actor (Clark Gable), Best Actress (Claudette Colbert), Best Writing, Adaptation.
But the best movie was It Happened One Night. The first movie to win all five major Oscars deserved them. The flirtatiously hostile Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert immortalized the romantic comedy that all other romantic comedies have been trying to live up to for the past 80 years.
If you were born in 1933...
The BIGGEST movie was Queen Christina, which grossed $1.5 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Cavalcade, which also won Oscars for Best Director (Frank Lloyd) and Best Art Direction.
But the best movie was King Kong. In a year of life-spanning dramas, this genre monster must be recognized for Fay Wray’s magnetic performance, the thrilling adventure story, and pioneering animation techniques.
If you were born in 1932...
The BIGGEST movie was Kid from Spain, which grossed $2.6 million million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Grand Hotel, and that was it, because this winner wasn't nominated for squat beyond Best Picture (which has yet to happen again in Oscar history).
But the best movie was Grand Hotel. They may have overlooked the movie in other categories, but the Oscars got Best Picture right -- it’s a constantly engaging look at overlapping lives in a beautiful space.
If you were born in 1931...
The BIGGEST movie was Palmy Days, which grossed $1.6 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Cimarron, which also won Oscars for Best Writing, Adaptation, and Best Art Direction.
But the best movie was City Lights. Chaplin’s most touching turn as The Tramp is also a tour-de-force of physical comedy, wherein in he befriends a millionaire by talking him out of suicide and brings a flower girl out of poverty by going to prison.
If you were born in 1930...
The BIGGEST movie was Whoopee, which grossed $2.7 million million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was All Quiet on the Western Front, which also won an Oscar for Best Director (Lewis Milestone).
But the best movie was All Quiet on the Western Front. A masterful, thoughtful adaptation of the acclaimed novel, which acts as a ground-level chronicle of the nature of the human beings fighting in the trenches.
If you were born in 1929...
The BIGGEST movie was Sunnyside Up, which grossed $3.3 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was The Broadway Melody, which failed to win any additional statues.
But the best movie was Disraeli. George Arliss, the first Brit to win an Oscar, brings the historical figure to booming life as a rakish schemer in this story of how Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli secured India for the British Empire.
If you were born in 1928...
The BIGGEST movie was The Singing Fool, which grossed $5 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was… nothing! Because the Oscars took place every two years, the Academy totally shafted eligible 1928 movies.
But the best movie was The Passion of Joan of Arc. Carl Theodor Dreyer's spellbinding exploration of the teen saint looms large for utilizing every silent film convention to its fullest, anchored by close-ups of Maria Falconetti's intense gaze.
If you were born in 1927...
The BIGGEST movie was The Jazz Singer, which grossed $3.5 million in the United States.
The Best Picture winner was Wings, which took home the very first Best Picture Oscar, along with one for Best Engineering Effects.
But the best movie was Metropolis. A robust, impressionistic vision of the future where our own creations seek to destroy us, this astounding epic from Fritz Lang was like a Flapper Age Terminator.
If you were born in 1926...
The BIGGEST movie was What Price Glory, which grossed $2 million in the United States.
But the best movie was The General. Buster Keaton's masterpiece of death-defying stunts aboard a stolen train should have you scoffing at most modern green screen action.
If you were born in 1925...
The BIGGEST movie was Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ, which grossed $4 million in the United States.
But the best movie was The Big Parade. A vital anti-war film, chronicling the WWI changes in a young man's life after he enlists, that inspired an untold number of war-set films that followed.
If you were born in 1924...
The BIGGEST movie was The Sea Hawk, which grossed $2 million in the United States.
But the best movie was The Thief of Bagdad. Douglas Fairbanks leveraged his star power to meticulously craft this phenomenal fantasy of flying horses, caliph's daughters, and palace intrigue.
If you were born in 1923...
The BIGGEST movie was The Covered Wagon, which grossed $3.5 million in the United States.
But the best movie was Safety Last!. This plucky story of a young man who accidentally climbs a 12-story building for a publicity stunt showcases Harold Lloyd's fantastic comedic talent and a slew of impressive (invisible) camera trickery.
If you were born in 1922...
The BIGGEST movie was Blood and Sand, which grossed $1.3 million in the United States.
But the best movie was Nosferatu. The haunting thrill of F.W. Murnau's shadowy monstrosity creeping murderously up the stairs has terrified us for almost a century.
If you were born in 1921...
The BIGGEST movie was Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, which grossed $4.5 million in the United States.
But the best movie was The Kid. Yes, you've seen Charlie Chaplin’s name many times on this list, but that's because he's one of the best of the silent era appears. This comedic drama where The Tramp finds and protects an orphaned child is another achievement.
If you were born in 1920...
The BIGGEST movie was Way Down East, which grossed $2 million in the United States.
But the best movie was The Mark of Zorro. The Batman movie of its time, this launched the already popular Douglas Fairbanks into a new realm of genre fame and created a benchmark for action films of the time.
If you were born in 1919...
The BIGGEST movie was The Miracle Man, which grossed $3 million in the United States.
But the best movie was Male and Female. Cecil B. DeMille and Gloria Swanson make beautiful (silent) music together when an aristocrat and her love-struck butler get stranded on a desert island and reverse roles, complete with a trademark DeMille fantasy sequence.
If you were born in 1918...
The BIGGEST movie was Mickey, which grossed $8 million worldwide.
But the best movie was Mickey. Unfortunately, many films of this era are now lost, but this crowd-pleasing, visually inventive tale about a young woman moving from a mining town to New York City stands out among the movies we can still see.
If you were born in 1917...
The BIGGEST movie was Cleopatra, which grossed $2 million worldwide.
But the best movie was The Poor Little Rich Girl. Mary Pickford proves her producing and acting prowess in this WWI romance that helped define "Classical Hollywood" style.
