The 14 Most Outrageous Moments from the 2017 Oscars

Viola Davis referenced exhuming bodies in her speech

After winning her first Oscar, Davis made sure to give a deep speech -- like, graveyard deep. "You know, there's one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered. One place and that's the graveyard," she said. "People ask me all the time, What kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola? And I say, exhume those bodies. Exhume those stories. The stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition. People who fell in love and lost. I became an artist -- and thank God I did -- because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life."

