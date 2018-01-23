Entertainment

The Biggest Snubs From the 2018 Oscar Nominations

By Published On 01/23/2018 By Published On 01/23/2018
the florida project snubbed oscars 2018
A24

Trending

related

Every 2018 Oscar Best Picture Nominee, Ranked

related

Here Are Your 2018 Oscar Nominees

related

Today Is National Pie Day, Not Pi Day. Here's the Difference.

related

The 11 Best Deals to Take Advantage of During Charlotte's Restaurant Week

Every year the Oscars caps awards season by honoring the many films that touched, surprised, and overwhelmed us. Note that the key word there is "many" -- and by many, we of course mean "not all." Because every year, despite trying to fete the most worthy titles, the Oscars always manages to disappoint by snubbing a handful of deserving efforts. From directors and actors to musicians and screenwriters, here's a look at the people we thought should've had a chance at a statuette this year -- a list we'll update throughout the day as more of the nominees come out.

Best Picture

The Florida Project

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best Supporting Actress

Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Best Supporting Actor

Michael Stuhlbarg and Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Best Animated Feature

The Lego Batman Movie

Foreign Language Film

In the Fade

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Follow the Thrillist Entertainment editors on Twitter: @ThrillistEnt.

Stuff You'll Like