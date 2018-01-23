The Biggest Snubs From the 2018 Oscar Nominations

Every year the Oscars caps awards season by honoring the many films that touched, surprised, and overwhelmed us. Note that the key word there is "many" -- and by many, we of course mean "not all." Because every year, despite trying to fete the most worthy titles, the Oscars always manages to disappoint by snubbing a handful of deserving efforts. From directors and actors to musicians and screenwriters, here's a look at the people we thought should've had a chance at a statuette this year -- a list we'll update throughout the day as more of the nominees come out.
There's A 'Mean Girls'-Themed Brunch, and It's So Fetch
Best Picture
The Florida Project
Best Director
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Best Supporting Actress
Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
Best Supporting Actor
Michael Stuhlbarg and Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Best Animated Feature
The Lego Batman Movie
Foreign Language Film
In the Fade
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.