Everything You Need to Know About the 2020 Oscars

The Oscars are coming up sooner than you think, but there's no need to panic. If you sacrilegiously hit pause on The Irishman to see if Marty has a chance of winning Best Director, we here at Thrillist have you covered with everything you need to know about the ceremony and the key races. It's been an especially exciting awards season this year, with major works from filmmakers like Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Bong Joon Ho, and more. As the ceremony approaches, stick with us for updates on all the latest developments.
When are the Oscars?
Good question! They are early this year -- February 9 to be exact, with the Oscar nominations announced on January 13. The Academy's decision to move up the timeline caused a freakout in the entertainment industry about how little time there'd be for all the events that constitute awards seasons. The abbreviated calendar does mean there's less time for campaigning, so we'll see if that makes it easier for early frontrunners to maintain their leads. Anyway, the dates for 2021 and 2022 have been pushed back to later in February, thanks to the Super Bowl, federal holidays and the Olympics.
What are other key awards shows to know about?
The Golden Globes are theoretically meaningless, given that its voting body does not overlap with the Academy's at all. However, the ceremony front-ends the industry's annual parade of glitz and the Golden Globe results can change the course of the Oscars race. That show will happen on January 5, 2020, with Ricky Gervais back again to host because apparently no one else wants that job. The SAG Awards will air on TNT and TBS on January 19, and those can be important indicators of how Oscar voting might shake out, since actors make up a large part of the Academy. True Oscar-watchers will also want to pay attention to who triumphs on the Directors Guild, Writers Guild, and Producers Guild ballots. As usual, the Independent Spirit Awards happen the day before the Oscars, on February 8.
Who is hosting the Oscars?
As of now, nobody. After last year's debacle involving Kevin Hart, the event's producers decided to go host-free, and, to everyone's surprise, it actually went pretty well. ABC's entertainment president Karey Burke suggested that a hostless ceremony may become the standard, but as of now there's no definitive word on the matter.
How Best Picture votes are tallied
The system is called "ranked choice," and it's described pretty simply by the New York Times: "If no candidate wins a majority of first-choice votes, the candidate with the fewest is eliminated, and the ballots cast for that person are redistributed to the other candidates based on those voters’ second choices. The process repeats until someone wins a majority." In the Oscars' case, that means it's worth guessing which of the Best Picture nominees will rank in the second or third slots. That's where divisive movies like Bohemian Rhapsody tend to falter -- while they certainly have their fans, they also have a fair number of detractors, for reasons that could put them at the bottom of many ballots. Since we can only assume the number one slots will be spread about across nominees, movies that a lot of people like a lot can have an advantage under ranked choice.
Here's how it works: During the nomination phase, voters list their top five picks for Best Picture, and the final list of nominations is made up of a maximum of 10 films that have received the most total votes. When it comes to picking the winner, the Academy uses a "preferential" ballot, which means that voters rank the movies in the order they'd like to see them win. That's why movies that rank consistently in the top spots of a ballot but might not have as many number one votes can outperform divisive movies that might generate more number one votes but also more lower tier votes.
The Golden Globe Nominations
The Golden Globes help set the tenor of the Oscar race to come and the nominations, announced the morning of December 9, offer some clarity as to how this is all going to play out. Marriage Story came away with the most nominations of any film, but with a notable snub: Noah Baumbach was not nominated for Best Director. The Irishman ended up in a similar situation. It earned major nods for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay, while getting both Joe Pesci and Al Pacino in the Supporting Actor race, but Robert De Niro did not make it into Best Actor. Elsewhere, things are looking up for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, Joker, The Two Popes, and 1917. What's looking grim? The prospect of any female directors getting nominations. Women like Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, and Marielle Heller were all left out of the Golden Globes' conversation.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Frozen II
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Foreign Language Film
The Farewell
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Les Misérables
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Thomas Newman, 1917
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song
"Beautiful Ghosts," Cats
"Into the Unknown, Frozen II
"Spirit," The Lion King
"Stand Up," Harriet
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman
