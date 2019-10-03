Who Will Win Best Actor at the 2020 Oscars?

As I was watching Joker at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, I came to a grim realization: Joaquin Phoenix might actually win an Oscar for this. Nothing against Phoenix, who has been so great in so much, but it would be frustrating to see him win for such a deeply loathsome (and, frankly, boring) movie. Luckily, Phoenix has a lot of competition in the Best Actor race, which is insanely crowded this year. It's filled with major stars, from Robert De Niro to Eddie Murphy, in flashy roles battling for the trophy. Let's examine the field.
The frontrunners
I don't want to have to declare a single frontrunner in this category -- it's just too competitive and too early. And yet, I must. Two distinct narratives cropped up during the fall festivals: One that saw Phoenix taking the prize, and another that handed it to Adam Driver for Marriage Story. (And yes, it does feel like some strange universe where the Joker and Kylo Ren are doing battle. I'm already exhausted.)
Phoenix's win would be a long time coming. A nomination for Joker would be his fourth after recognition for his work in Gladiator, Walk The Line, and The Master. Playing Arthur Fleck, who eventually takes up the Joker mantle, marks another physical transformation for the actor, who lost weight to let his super-villain exist in a terrifying state of emaciation. But of course, dropping pounds isn't exactly a mark of good acting, though the Academy has been confused regarding that point before. As Arthur, Phoenix is unnerving, certainly. His version of the character's maniacal laugh is chilling. But he's also trapped in a film that doesn't really know what to do with its protagonist, which means his performance must cut through all that messiness. It also must rise above all the controversy that's surrounding Joker and its treatment of mental health and violence. That noise may just be too loud. (Another wrinkle: The Academy has already awarded a Joker performance to Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight.)
Unlike Joker, a film that's received almost universal praise is Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story in which Adam Driver plays Charlie, a theater director in the midst of a divorce. While Baumbach's film is remarkably evenhanded in the way it depicts the separation, Driver is astounding as a man coming to terms with his own failures as his life is ripped apart. There are showy moments where he explodes in anger, but a lot of what makes his work so great is how he portrays Charlie as a person becoming aware his own loneliness and flaws. A Driver win could be a coronation of sorts for a guy that plenty of people have hailed as one of the best of his generation.
The other contenders
While I'd put Phoenix and Driver in a horse race right now, plenty of people could upset that. At the top of that list is Robert De Niro. After years in the grumpy old man wilderness, De Niro is back to form with his old pal Martin Scorsese in The Irishman, playing Frank Sheeran, a mob hitman who becomes a confidant to Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa. (It's a lot more complicated than that, but you get the picture.) De Niro has the challenging task of playing Frank over more than 20 years, and while he has help from some digital de-aging, it's horrifying to watch him transform into a decrepit old man whose soul has been corrupted from years of misdeeds. (Recently, the actor has been hit with a $6 million lawsuit accusing him of gender discrimination in the workplace, which could upend his chances.)
He, however, faces opposition from two other actors on Netflix. First, there's Eddie Murphy finally manifesting his passion project, a biopic of comedy and Blaxploitation star Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Name. Among the many joys of the movie is seeing Murphy win over an audience with stand-up once again, even if he's playing someone else. The streaming service is also the eventual home of The Two Popes, in which Jonathan Pryce gives a tender and surprisingly funny characterization to Pope Francis, the current leader of the Catholic Church.
Any number of these dudes might be upset by Antonio Banderas, never nominated before, who allows his career to come full circle in Pain and Glory, working with (and playing a version of) the man who made him a star, Pedro Almodóvar. Also a potential nominee: DiCaprio doing incredible comedic work as the vain but fading actor Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood. The extended sequence in which Rick questions his abilities on the set of the TV show Lancer is hilarious, devastating, and -- I'm going to say it! -- perfect. (If the Academy falls hard for Tarantino's Hollywood fable, consider him in.)
Long shots
Even the long shots in the Best Actor category feel like viable contenders. I would spin like a dreidel with joy if my Hanukkah present was a nod for Adam Sandler as a diamond district schmuck in Uncut Gems. The movie is perhaps too weird for the Academy -- and they've never given in to the Sandman's serious side -- but he could sneak in. Brad Pitt is a frontrunner for supporting for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, but might be able to receive a double nom thanks to his performance in Ad Astra. Speaking of stoic men, Matt Damon in Ford v. Ferrari could fill a slot. Taron Egerton was also an early favorite for Rocketman, but time has largely forgotten him. (And deemed the subject matter too similar to that represented in Bohemian Rhapsody.)
My way too early nominee predictions
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Robert De Niro, The Irishman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
My way, way too early prediction for who'll win
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
