Who Will Win the 2020 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor?

Pitt. Pesci. Pacino. There are a lot of Ps vying for Best Supporting Actor, an Oscar race with heavy hitters and potentially some category fraud. What defines a "supporting" role, anyway? Brad Pitt is basically a co-lead in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, but his Cliff Booth actually does support Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton. The Irishman is the story of Robert De Niro's Frank Sheehan, but Joe Pesci and Al Pacino's characters have a lot of screen time. And can a movie about Mister Rogers starring Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers really run Tom Hanks as a supporting actor? (Yes, it can.) Let's look at who's most likely to take this interestingly competitive prize.
The frontrunner
Right now, it seems like it's Pitt's to lose. The Last Major Movie Star has an Oscar for producing 12 Years a Slave, but has never gotten one for acting and the industry seems eager to give him his due. Cliff Booth is sort of the perfect Pitt role as well. The stunt/handyman, who may or may not have killed his wife, oozes a lackadaisical charisma tinged with menace. He's another avatar of masculinity, the kind Pitt has been playing with since his Tyler Durden days. It will only help his case that he's equally as good in Ad Astra, a film which doesn't have quite the same awards traction, but is impressive nonetheless.
The other contenders
Pitt's biggest competition comes from The Irishman camp, where there are strong cases for both Joe Pesci and Al Pacino. Pesci returns for his first on-camera role in nearly a decade playing the sly Russell Bufalino, the mafioso that employs Robert De Niro's Frank Sheehan. Pacino, naturally, has the more showy part, but he harnesses his blustering loudness well as famed union boss Jimmy Hoffa. There's a lot of yelling, but it's good yelling. However, the Oscars are not a meritocracy, and who wins often comes down to who campaigns for the prize. It seems unlikely that Pesci, who has retreated from the public eye in recent years, will do that. Even Pitt has been known to be reticent to play the game. (He skipped the ceremony when Moonlight, which he executive produced, won Best Picture.) Still, the power of Pitt might be impenetrable.
The last three spots seem up in the air. The Academy, bizarrely, has been cool on Tom Hanks, ignoring his impressive work in, say, Captain Phillips. The temperature may soon turn, thanks to his performance as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which is, yes, very much a supporting role. (Matthew Rhys' journalist is the lead.) I'm going to wager the last spot goes to Anthony Hopkins, who is surprisingly funny as Pope Benedict XVI, one of the two popes in The Two Popes. Jamie Foxx as a death row inmate in Just Mercy could land in the category as well.
Long shots
While Jamie Foxx is the likelier nod from Just Mercy, I'd argue that Rob Morgan is just as deserving, lending the drama about attorney Bryan Stevenson (played by Michael B. Jordan) its most devastating scene. Willem Dafoe has been an Oscar nominee two years in a row, thanks to The Florida Project and At Eternity's Gate. He could turn a hat trick if The Lighthouse does it for voters. (Though it may just be too weird.) Meanwhile, if Trey Edward Shults' Waves hits with audiences, Sterling K. Brown as a demanding father could get a slot as well. It would be wonderful to see the hilarious scenery chewers Wesley Snipes and Daniel Craig get recognized for Dolemite Is My Name and Knives Out, respectively.
My way too early nominee predictions
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
My way, way too early prediction for who'll win
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
