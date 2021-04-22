Why It's a Big Deal That a Woman Will Probably Win Best Director at the Oscars

If all goes as expected this Sunday, a woman will win Best Director at the Academy Awards. This will only be the second time in the Academy's 93-year history that has happened. The last time was more than 10 years ago when Kathryn Bigelow won for The Hurt Locker. It's hard to understate how monumental this will be. Say what you want about awards shows not mattering, but there's something undeniably thrilling in this possibility.

Right now, it seems all but certain that Chloé Zhao will take the prize for her work on Nomadland. Zhao has won every major precursor award: the Directors Guild, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA. If, for some reason, Academy members turn against Zhao, it would be a major upset.

Until this year, only five women had ever been nominated for Best Director. Zhao is the only woman of color ever to have been recognized, and she's nominated alongside Emerald Fennell, who is up for Promising Young Woman, making 2021 the first time that two women have ever been nominated in the category at once. After years of women being overlooked even when their films were nominated for Best Picture—Ava DuVernay in 2015 for Selma; Greta Gerwig last year for Little Women—it feels like a potential breakthrough.

To love and follow the Oscars is to acknowledge their inherent badness and backwards-ness. This is only the second year where two Black women are nominated for Best Actress at the same time, and the first time that two filmmakers of Asian descent (the other, Minari's Lee Isaac Chung) were nominated for Best Director at once. There has never been a Black winner for Best Director. Getting excited about moments like Zhao winning is to root for excruciatingly slow progress, but I fully anticipate getting teary-eyed if (and when) it happens.