Everything We Know About the 2021 Oscars Ceremony
It's happening way later than usual.
For the concerned: Yes, the Oscars celebrating the 2020 year in film are still happening. The ceremony will just go on later than usual. The pandemic has thrown the Academy Awards off course, just like everything else, and even though movie theaters largely remain closed, it's hardly been a year with a dearth of great films—the nominees might just not be some of the big studio tentpole fare we're used to. So what will a ceremony look like in this very strange year? It's still not so clear, but we'll be keeping you updated as more is announced.
When are the 2021 Oscars?The Oscars are going to be on Sunday, April 25, which is by far the latest the Oscars have ever been. Before the global pandemic, the Oscars were supposed to take place on February 28, but they were postponed back in June, at the same time the eligibility date for movies was extended. This year the Oscars will be celebrating the movies of 2020, plus some from the beginning of 2021.
When will we know the nominees?The full list of nominations will be announced March 15. Expect many films that might have been overlooked in a "normal" year to be leading the charge.
Will the Oscars be in person?Right now, it's unclear. On December 1, Variety ran a story—which has since been updated—that the "in person" show will happen. The Hollywood Reporter quickly contradicted that report saying that those involved are not confirming anything definitively yet, and all will depend on the state of the COVID spread in Los Angeles, which, in the beginning of 2021, became the epicenter of the pandemic in the US.
Who is hosting the 2021 Oscars?TBA—if there even is a host, of course. After the Kevin Hart fiasco, the Oscars decided to go host-less again in 2020. Considering we don't even know whether the ceremony will happen in person or whether the producers will try to emulate the Emmys, it feels like we won't have an answer to a host question for a while.
Who is producing?Perhaps most fascinatingly and excitingly, director Steven Soderbergh is among the producers for this year's ceremony. Soderbergh has been at the forefront of the industry's move into streaming (his last three movies—High Flying Bird, The Laundromat, and Let Them All Talk—were all streaming releases), and was appointed to head the Directors Guild committee for determining how to get people back to work safely amid COVID restrictions. Basically, that makes him the perfect man for the job of honoring a year during which coronavirus and streaming services dominated movies. Also, he wore a Sgt. Pepper's costume for his official photo. He's joined in the gig by producers Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher.
When are the other major awards ceremonies?The Globes are first, airing on Sunday, February 28 with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler back as hosts. The SAG Awards are now taking place Sunday, April 4—the same day as the Grammys, which moved off a planned January date because of the surge in cases in Los Angeles. The Independent Spirit Awards this year are taking place on April 22, the Thursday before the Oscars.
Esther Zuckerman is a senior entertainment writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @ezwrites.
