Everything We Know About the 2021 Oscars Ceremony

For the concerned: Yes, the Oscars celebrating the 2020 year in film are still happening. The ceremony will just go on later than usual. The pandemic has thrown the Academy Awards off course, just like everything else, and even though movie theaters largely remain closed, it's hardly been a year with a dearth of great films—the nominees might just not be some of the big studio tentpole fare we're used to. So what will a ceremony look like in this very strange year? It's still not so clear, but we'll be keeping you updated as more is announced.