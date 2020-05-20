What's Going On With the 2021 Oscars?

There are no new movies. OK, that's an exaggeration. But there are far fewer new movies than there would be if the coronavirus pandemic hadn't ripped through the world. Major releases have essentially been put on hold, leaving streaming services and VOD to pick up the slack. Right now, we should be heading into a packed summer movie season, but instead we're left wondering whether anyone will even want to go to a theater to see a new Christopher Nolan thriller. So if there aren't any new movies, what becomes of the Oscars? Let's investigate.

The Oscars are being postponed

On June 15, the Academy announced that, yes, the Oscars are being postponed. Now the ceremony will take place on April 25, 2021. Now February 28, the day the event was supposed to take place, is actually the cut off period for eligibility. So movies that come out in the early days of 2021 will be considered for this year's awards. Nominations will be announced March 15.

Could the Oscars ever be canceled altogether?

Probably not. The Oscars have actually never in their history been fully canceled. They've been delayed three times: In 1938 due to flooding in Los Angeles, in 1968 following Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, and in 1981 after the assassination attempt on Ronald Reagan. Of course, what's happening now is much different. None of these incidents actually stopped movies from coming out or large gatherings from taking place.