The Oscars That Defied Time, Space, and Normalcy

Even without the slap, it was maybe always bound to be the Weird Oscars . In an effort to speed up the proceedings—which did little good considering the show ran well over three hours—producer Will Packer and Academy president David Rubin made the decision to present eight awards before the broadcast and then splice footage into the ceremony. The abbreviated speeches that made it to air were combined with quote-unquote reaction shots from famous audience members who were very clearly not reacting to what was being said but something else entirely.

By the end of the night, anything that was unabashedly sweet and heartfelt felt subsumed by the overall chaos of the proceedings. The supporting winners, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur , became the first openly queer woman of color and the first deaf man, respectively, to win trophies from the Academy. They gave bold and moving speeches, but their moments were drowned out, as was CODA’s ultimate triumph in Best Picture—the first for any streaming service, and a major moment for deaf representation in pop culture. By that point, delirium had set in among the audience, both at home and, according to reports, in the room .

Even before Will Smith walked up on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, the 2022 Oscars were surreal . It was a show that played with the notion of time and space, giving us “live” moments that were definitely not live. At one point, everything had to stop so we could celebrate “​​The Flash entering the Speed Force” in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Going into the ceremony, there seemed to be an effort from the producers orchestrating it to manufacture every moment. Instead, the strange and confusing won out at every turn, from the aforementioned assault to the attempts to engender memorable moments by leading us down an uncanny valley wherein John Travolta and Uma Thurman were frozen in time, still doing that Pulp Fiction dance.

This not-so-sleight of hand added to the general sense of disorientation that would eventually take over. Just after Smith strode across the stage to confront Rock, a photo of Nicole Kidman, mouth agape, went viral, as if it had been captured just as the shocking moment took place. It wasn't. It happened before the telecast even began. The photo was uploaded when Kidman was supposedly being interviewed “live” on ABC’s red-carpet show, only to become a meme entirely divorced from context. It turns out she was just reacting to Jessica Chastain walking into the room. (The claim that Kidman was reacting to the Smith-Rock fracas accelerated in the wake of a now-deleted tweet from Pop Crave, a celebrity-news account with nearly 1 million followers.) What, in fact, is real anymore?

It was a similar sensation when the ceremony stopped dead in its tracks to celebrate movies that were voted on via Twitter hashtag and online poll. Both the “Oscars Fan Favorite” and “Oscars Cheer Moment” top prizes went to Zack Snyder movies, a sign that his considerable flocks of online supporters showed up in spades. Sure, “The Flash entering the Speed Force” and Netflix’s Army of the Dead were beloved to some people, but probably not a significant population of the people who actually care about the Oscars. Instead, it was just yet another example of the internet subtly twisting reality.

Last year’s Oscars were also weird. Because of COVID, the ceremony took place not at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, but at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Guests sat at tables instead of in rows, an idea that set designer David Korins tried to replicate this year. It was one of the reasons that Will Smith could ascend the stage and hit Chris Rock so very easily.

Suddenly the projection of intimacy became all too intimate. The footage of the moment—which stemmed from a crack that Pinkett Smith, who has the hair-loss condition alopecia, was starring in a sequel to the 1997 movie G.I. Jane, for which Demi Moore famously shaved her head—has already been analyzed like the Zapruder film. In the U.S., the broadcast went silent so expletives like “shit” and “fucking” wouldn’t be heard by those watching from their couches, but in other parts of the world, the whole thing aired in full.

It was an Oscars that tried to buddy up to its viewers, to make them feel like they were part of the show. It instead resulted in something distorted and infinitely uncomfortable. The slap will be the headline for years to come, but it was always bound to be an odd night.