Who Will Win Best Director at the 2022 Oscars?

Last year, Chloé Zhao became the second woman in the history of the Oscars to win the prize for Best Director. This year, another woman could do the same. Jane Campion is currently the favorite to nab the award, but she's got a host of competition from other previous nominees, including Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Spielberg, Adam McKay, and Denis Villeneuve. Who will take the race? Let's look at the field.

Read our predictions for Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Actor here.

The front-runner: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Back in 1994, Jane Campion won Best Original Screenplay for writing The Piano, her breakout film starring Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin. She was also nominated for director but lost to Steven Spielberg for Schindler's List. This year, they will likely go head-to-head again, and I would wager that Campion comes out on top. There's a magic to the way she approaches her adaptation of Thomas Savage's novel, creating tension that never conceals The Power of the Dog's plot but still allows the final moments to become a complete surprise. An Oscar would be seen as an award for one of her best works, but also a coronation of her as one of modern cinema's greats. Meanwhile, two women winning back-to-back would be a major moment for the voting body.

Likely challengers:

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

It's sort of crazy to think that Paul Thomas Anderson has not yet won a single Oscar despite his status as one of his generation's major auteurs. I don't think he'll win for Licorice Pizza. It's wonderful but a little too shaggy for the Academy's tastes. If the voters didn't go for one of his Daniel Day-Lewis collaborations like Phantom Thread or There Will Be Blood, I doubt they will get on board here. Still, he could very well add another nomination to his collection.

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Belfast was an early front-runner thanks to a people's choice award at the Toronto International Film Festival, considered an early Oscar bellwether. Buzz on the film has quieted since then. Its reviews ranged from positive to mild to bad, and it didn't really seem to find any significant audience while in theaters. That said, I still think Kenneth Branagh is getting in as a director with his very personal black-and-white interpretation of growing up amid the Northern Ireland period known as the Troubles.

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Ever since Adam McKay made the turn from comedy director to comedy director talking about social issues, he's gotten two nods for directing. He made it into the category for The Big Short and even for Vice. There's a good chance Don't Look Up will give him that honor for a third time despite being incredibly divisive.

