Who Will Win Best Director at the 2022 Oscars?
Jane Campion is the one to beat, but can Steven Spielberg or Denis Villeneuve steal her thunder?
Last year, Chloé Zhao became the second woman in the history of the Oscars to win the prize for Best Director. This year, another woman could do the same. Jane Campion is currently the favorite to nab the award, but she's got a host of competition from other previous nominees, including Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Spielberg, Adam McKay, and Denis Villeneuve. Who will take the race? Let's look at the field.
Read our predictions for Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Actor here.
The front-runner: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Back in 1994, Jane Campion won Best Original Screenplay for writing The Piano, her breakout film starring Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin. She was also nominated for director but lost to Steven Spielberg for Schindler's List. This year, they will likely go head-to-head again, and I would wager that Campion comes out on top. There's a magic to the way she approaches her adaptation of Thomas Savage's novel, creating tension that never conceals The Power of the Dog's plot but still allows the final moments to become a complete surprise. An Oscar would be seen as an award for one of her best works, but also a coronation of her as one of modern cinema's greats. Meanwhile, two women winning back-to-back would be a major moment for the voting body.
Likely challengers:
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
It's sort of crazy to think that Paul Thomas Anderson has not yet won a single Oscar despite his status as one of his generation's major auteurs. I don't think he'll win for Licorice Pizza. It's wonderful but a little too shaggy for the Academy's tastes. If the voters didn't go for one of his Daniel Day-Lewis collaborations like Phantom Thread or There Will Be Blood, I doubt they will get on board here. Still, he could very well add another nomination to his collection.
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Belfast was an early front-runner thanks to a people's choice award at the Toronto International Film Festival, considered an early Oscar bellwether. Buzz on the film has quieted since then. Its reviews ranged from positive to mild to bad, and it didn't really seem to find any significant audience while in theaters. That said, I still think Kenneth Branagh is getting in as a director with his very personal black-and-white interpretation of growing up amid the Northern Ireland period known as the Troubles.
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Ever since Adam McKay made the turn from comedy director to comedy director talking about social issues, he's gotten two nods for directing. He made it into the category for The Big Short and even for Vice. There's a good chance Don't Look Up will give him that honor for a third time despite being incredibly divisive.
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Yes, a fellow named Steven Spielberg is likely to enter the mix. Spielberg did what many thought couldn't be done: remake what is already a classic into another brilliant film. Working with writer Tony Kushner—sure to be nominated in the screenplay field—Spielberg restages and reinvents the musical, doing what he has always done best: finding ingenious shots that hone in on extraordinary performances.
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
The last time Villeneuve was in the mix for Best Director, it was for another sci-fi fable: the quieter, more personal Arrival. I would bet money on him being back this time for his thrillingly oversized adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune, the first film in a two-part series. Villeneuve pulled off the task of translating Herbert's dense text into a visually stunning epic that's chilly while still engrossing.
Long shots:
It goes without saying that, despite some notable exceptions, the Academy has an English-language bias. However, the achievement that is Drive My Car, Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi's three-hour film about grief, could challenge that. It's been a favorite among critics groups and could result in a nod for the respected Hamaguchi. Another international player might be Pedro Almodóvar for Parallel Mothers—the last time he was nominated was for 2002's Talk to Her. Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter proves she's just as talented at directing as she is at acting, and it should make her a contender if there's any justice in the world. There's also a chance Joel Coen could sneak in, sans brother Ethan, for his austere take on Macbeth.