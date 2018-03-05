Someone Actually Won the Jet Ski For Giving the Shortest Oscars Speech

The Oscars are known for being very, very, long and very, very tedious, thanks to rambling montages about the Magic Of Film and even more rambling speeches from the gobsmacked winners of various levels of speech preparedness. So to speed things up this year, Jimmy Kimmel offered a prize in his opening monologue to the Oscar winner who kept it the most brief. The shortest speech wins a brand new jet ski -- presented by elegant Helen Mirren -- and a trip to Beautiful Lake Hanasu, Arizona, and a stay at the Days Inn.
There were plenty of jokes throughout the night from speech-givers who knowingly were blowing their chances at winning, either because of audience enthusiasm or their own difficulty with speaking concisely due to a hearty crank of adrenaline. But ultimately, who got the jet ski? It was Mark Bridges, who won costume design for Phantom Thread with a speech clocking in at 30 seconds flat!
"First, I want to thank Paul Thomas Anderson for writing this amazing script and having me design it," Bridges said. "Thank you, Paul. To our wonderful actors: Daniel, Leslie, Vicky, the whole company of amazing actors who were such great collaborators on this film. My brilliant, brilliant crew in London who worked tirelessly to make beautiful dresses and get them on camera. Thank you. And of course, the Academy, thank you very much."
On the other end of the spectrum was Gary Oldman's Best Actor win speech, which was approximately 18 years long.
Congrats to Mark, and no thanks to everyone else for their long speeches.
