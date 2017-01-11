The Terrifying, Trippy, Totally True History Behind Your Ouija Board

In the new horror movie Ouija: Origin of Evil, a young girl living in Los Angeles in 1967 and her family begin charging money for seánces using a "talking board" to communicate with their customers' dead loved ones -- and inadvertently summon a demon from the ether in the process. Demonic presences must be sold separately in the real world: Ouija boards are now mostly associated with late-night sleepovers and weird dorm activities. When did a device introduced nearly 125 years ago as a tool designed to talk to spirits from the other side become... fun?

To find out why the Ouija board endures as a pop-culture trope, we sifted through the toy's long and surprisingly rich history -- beginning with its arrival in the mid-19th century and running through the satisfyingly creepy new movie. Ouija's true origins, it turns out, have less to do with the devil and more to do with the intersection of women, the afterlife, and making mad money.