Our Writer's Favorite Sports-Related Movies Available to Stream on Netflix

Sports fans can have a field day on Netflix, even though the streaming service seems to have DFA'd many of the genre superstars. So while a search for Rocky, Field of Dreams, Slap Shot, and Caddyshack will produce a big fat goose egg, you'll still find plenty of movies that will make you laugh, cry, and, of course, cheer. We're sorry about all the sports puns, but not sorry about our picks of Netflix's best sports movies:
The Battered Bastards of Baseball (2014)
There’s no better way to celebrate a baseball series sweep than waving around a flaming broom. Right? Such was how the zany Portland Mavericks, chronicled in this Netflix original documentary, did business for five years in the 1970s, when they operated as the only independent team in a minor league full of major-affiliated clubs. Founded by Bing Russell (father of Kurt Russell, who briefly played for the team), the aptly named Mavericks upset baseball’s status quo and revived the sport by emphasizing individuality.
No No: A Dockumentary (2014)
Dock Ellis is best remembered to baseball fans as the flashy, outspoken Pirates pitcher who threw a no-hitter in 1970 while high on LSD. This documentary tells the story of that game, as well as Ellis’ battles with addiction and subsequent mission to counsel kids, urging them not to make his same mistakes.
