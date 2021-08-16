Everything We Know About 'Outer Banks' Season 3

In just two years, Netflix's Outer Banks, the teen drama set on the North Carolinian island chain in which murder and betrayal is rampant and treasure troves are seemingly everywhere, has gone from sleeper success to runaway hit. The second season is firmly entrenched in the streaming service's Top 10, since apparently no one can get enough of John B. and his Pogues' hunt for legendary gold and all the danger and intrigue that goes along with it. Now that you've binged your way through the most recent episodes, you're probably wondering when there will be more. Here's everything we know so far.



Has Netflix renewed Outer Banks for Season 3?

A renewal announcement hasn't come just yet, but rest assured: As much of a hit as this show has become, it's only a matter of time before Netflix gives at least a third season the green light. Speaking with Decider, the show's co-creator Jonas Pate said that he and his team have enough material planned out for five full seasons, let alone three. "We have a lot of ideas. My answer is, as long as we can keep making it good and we're still excited. That's the number. Definitely more than three."

Netflix usually gives its shows a little time to breathe between season drops and renewal announcements, but keep your ears open for a possible third season renewal in the next few weeks.



When will Outer Banks Season 3 come out?

Since this is a summer show, and the spring-summer drop window has worked out for Netflix so far, it's likely that, if the renewal announcement comes soon enough for filming to start this fall, we could be living the #PogueLife as soon as summer 2022.