The Nazi Zombie Horror Movie 'Overlord' Looks Like a WWII Nightmare

There's a rich tradition of writers unleashing the undead in different historical eras, but the connection between World War II and zombies is especially potent. From video games like Call of Duty to films like Dead Snow, audiences can't get enough of young men in fatigues facing off against brain-hungry creatures with rotting flesh. Overlord, the latest shrouded-in-mystery production from J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot, looks like an especially pumped-up, slick version of the genre.
The trailer, which debuted this week, attempts to fuse the tick-tock tension of Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk with the splatter-filled chaos of Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead. In the beginning, we see a group of paratroopers, including Jovan Adepo (Fences) and Wyatt Russell (Everybody Wants Some!), ripped out of the sky and stranded behind enemy lines in France. Unsurprisingly, things do not go smoothly, and soon they're firing machine guns and flamethrowers at their supernatural combatants to an AC/DC soundtrack.
Overlord has long been rumored to be part of the Cloverfield universe, which hit a bump earlier this year when the underwhelming The Cloverfield Paradox arrived on Netflix, but Abrams has told Entertainment Weekly that the film is not part of that alien-invasion franchise. When you're dealing with a mystery box movie like this, it's best not to rule anything out, but it could be fun if Overlord has no connection to prior Abrams properties. We'll find out exactly what twists Bad Robot has in store when the film debuts in theaters on November 9.
