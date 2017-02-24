The Most Overrated Oscar Best-Picture Winners

9. Forrest Gump (1994)

The truth: Nothing like fetishizing mental illness, eh? Remember when Forrest drank so many Dr Peppers he nearly wet his pants next to the president? Golly, it was amazing that they made it look like he was standing right next to him, the same way it was amazing how this sappy picture got to drape itself in the dusty, ragged shawl of half-remembered Vietnam-era nostalgia. To the voters, catnip. To you, we say: Run, moviegoer! Run!

What should have won: Pulp Fiction, for its, uh, iconic imagery and performances, too! (And you can't blame it for having a bunch of lousy imitators.)