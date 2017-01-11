Confirmed: 'GoT' Stars Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey Suck at Video Games

Overwatch, a first-person-shooter from the company that brought you World of Warcraft, is only a few hours old, despite reactions exploding from every corner of Facebook, Twitter, and the like. Gamer types are going gaga for the game's bubbly graphics, bright color palette, and laser-infused mayhem. Except Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey, who struggled to work the controls when Conan O'Brien sat them down for a few melee rounds for his latest "Clueless Gamer" segment. Maneuvering an oversized gorilla with a plasma cannon is not like riding a bike, apparently.

This may be the greatest play-through video of all time time. Sorry, Twitch. Dinklage and Headey spend their Overwatch match butting heads, spitting profanity, and admiring Conan's set, which aims for a regal, King's Landing vibe, but winds up looking like, to quote Dinklage, "the inside of a vagina." They are really, really, really, really not good at the game -- and totally fine with that. They are good at smack talk, which will serve them well when blasting away the 12-year-old who will be slinging mud across the Overwatch servers for years to come.

