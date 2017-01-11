Confirmed: 'GoT' Stars Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey Suck at Video Games

Overwatch, a first-person-shooter from the company that brought you World of Warcraft, is only a few hours old, despite reactions exploding from every corner of Facebook, Twitter, and the like. Gamer types are going gaga for the game's bubbly graphics, bright color palette, and laser-infused mayhem. Except Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey, who struggled to work the controls when Conan O'Brien sat them down for a few melee rounds for his latest "Clueless Gamer" segment. Maneuvering an oversized gorilla with a plasma cannon is not like riding a bike, apparently.
This may be the greatest play-through video of all time time. Sorry, Twitch. Dinklage and Headey spend their Overwatch match butting heads, spitting profanity, and admiring Conan's set, which aims for a regal, King's Landing vibe, but winds up looking like, to quote Dinklage, "the inside of a vagina." They are really, really, really, really not good at the game -- and totally fine with that. They are good at smack talk, which will serve them well when blasting away the 12-year-old who will be slinging mud across the Overwatch servers for years to come.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Matt Patches is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor. He previously wrote for Grantland, Esquire.com, Vulture, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Guardian. Find him on Twitter @misterpatches.