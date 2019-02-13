Everything We Know About 'Ozark' Season 3

Jason Bateman has had a fascinating career post-Arrested Development. In addition to starring roles in comedy hits like Juno, Horrible Bosses, and Game Night, he put on his serious director cap for Ozark, Netflix’s cerebral crime drama series. Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark follows Bateman’s Marty Byrde, a financial planner who relocates his Chicago-based family to the small Missouri community of Osage Beach after a money laundering scheme goes wrong. There, Marty sets up an even larger laundering scheme to appease a Mexican cartel, and the entire family is forced into a chaotic life of crime.
Ozark got off to a quiet start, critically speaking, but by season 2 was a bona fide success, raking in a slew of major awards nominations from the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild. Bateman, who directed six of the 20 episodes currently available, proved himself a major force both in front of and behind the camera, snagging Emmy nods for both his acting and directing work on the show.
But accolades don’t always equal renewal, and Ozark’s fate was up in the air until last October, when Bateman tweeted that the show would return for a third season, which, according to TV Line, will drop later this year.
Why You Should Go See ‘Glass’ This Weekend
Here is everything we know so far about the third season of Ozark.
When is Ozark Season 3’s premiere date?
The first two seasons of Ozark were released in July and August, respectively, which means we should be on the lookout for a summer 2019 release date for Season 3.
How many episodes will Ozark Season 3 have?
According to TV Line, Season 3 will be comprised of 10 episodes, just like Seasons 1 and 2.
Who will be in the cast of Ozark Season 3?
Barring some kind of unpredictable new direction, we can expect to see most of our main cast back for Season 3. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney will likely return as Marty and Wendy Byrde, with Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner back as their children, Charlotte and Jonah. After her surprise SAG nomination for the series, we’re also betting Julia Garner will return as Ruth Langmore.
What will happen in Ozark Season 3?
Plot details are scant for now, but the Season 2 finale may offer some clues to what’s next. First, there’s Marty casino boat, which he plans to use to launder more money for the cartel and further establish Byrde Enterprises. We expect all sorts of shenanigans to go down on that boat.
But Wendy is the real wild card of Season 3. After her sharp turn in last year’s finale -- when she ordered a hit on Ruth’s father Cade (Trevor Long) behind Marty’s back -- it’s clear she’s digging her new life of crime. And since Cade murdered Roy Petty (Jason Butler Harner) before he died, all of the big bads are dead heading into season 3, which paves the way for a new antagonist. Could it be Wendy?
We’ll have to wait and see when the third season of Ozark hits Netflix later this year.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, get Streamail for more entertainment, and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.