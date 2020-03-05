Netflix's First 'Ozark' Season 3 Trailer Promises Even More Bloodshed

When Ozark debuted back in the summer of 2017, it was a crime drama about a crooked accountant who got in over his head and had to relocate his family from the Chicago suburbs to Missouri. The series earned plenty of comparisons to Breaking Bad, another intense thriller about a would-be kingpin on the rise. But Ozark quickly distinguished itself with its shadowy look and meticulous pacing -- when things go wrong on Ozark, they go wrong hard and fast.
Following a slightly extended break, the show is returning this month for a third season and it looks to be a typically violent and tense affair. Judging from the first full trailer, which Netflix finally dropped on March 5, the Byrde family is at last getting into the casino business they teased back in Season 2. That should provide plenty of opportunities for Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) to butt heads with one another as they attempt to secure their fortune through new money laundering schemes. As Wendy says in the clip, "If you don't move forward, you die."
In addition to offering some poker chip-filled glimpses of the casino set-up, the trailer also hints at new storylines for the newly widowed crime boss Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), the shady attorney Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), and, of course, fan favorite Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), who Marty seems to have tasked with overseeing the casino business. (Good luck with that, Ruth.) If you're looking for shots of cash changing hands, riverboats blowing up, and people looking very, very concerned for their physical well being, this is the Ozark trailer for you!
Ozark Season 3 hits Netflix on Friday, March 27.
