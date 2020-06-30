Netflix Just Announced That 'Ozark' Will End After Season 4

Time is running out for the Byrde family. After a white-knuckle third season, which found Jason Bateman's Marty and Laura Linney's Wendy Byrde brokering a tentative peace agreement with the Navarro cartel and finding new ways to betray each other, Netflix's bleak crime drama Ozark will end with its upcoming fourth season. The only marginally good news here is that the final season will be 14 episodes, released in two parts, each consisting of seven episodes. So the writers room has plenty of room to wrap up any loose ends and devise more money-laundering montages.

"We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right," said showrunner Chris Mundy in a statement. "It’s been such a great adventure for all of us -- both on screen and off -- so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

"A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes," added Bateman, who has directed multiple episodes each season and also serves as an executive producer. "I’m excited to end with a bang(s)."

The third season ended with a shocking twist, killing off a major character in a grisly fashion, and any new episodes will probably carry on that violent tradition. Don't expect the show to take a more contemplative, sunny turn in the final season. Take a look at the ominous (and spoiler-free) Instagram teaser released below.