The Trailer for Part 1 of The Last Season of 'Ozark' Is Finally Here

When Ozark's gripping third season came to a close, things didn't exactly look sunny for Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), the money-laundering kingpins of Missouri. Though the pair vanquished a few foes, including the steely attorney Helen Pierce, they remained under the control of the cartel, brought their children further into their crooked business, and, in a particularly grisly twist, had Wendy's brother killed. It's true things never look especially bright in the shadow-filled, blue-toned world of Netflix's Emmy-winning crime saga, but the outlook is increasingly grim.

The trailer for Season 4, which will be split into two seven-episode parts, promises even more bad news. Marty Byrde, played with deadpan weariness by producer and star Bateman, describes the threat of the Navarro cartel as "quick" and "brutal," and then we're treated to a bunch of images that deliver on that stern promise. Shots of guns firing, cash machines brring, and cars flipping on the highway. No good news on the horizon.

Here's the big question heading into Season 4: Will Marty and Wendy go out in a blaze of glory like Breaking Bad's Walter White or meet an even crueler fate? It doesn't look like a happy ending is in the cards, but we'll find out more when Part 1 of Season 4 debuts on January 21. The second half is expected to drop later this year.