Nicco Annan on Finding His Identity Through 'Fame' and Vanessa Williams

It's impossible to look away from the screen when Nicco Annan is playing Uncle Clifford on P-Valley. As the nonbinary owner of the strip club The Pynk—who this season tops his outfits with elaborate, rhinestone coated masks—Annan's performance combines his gifts for music as well as a soulful exploration of Southern queerness and longing. Annan has been playing Uncle Clifford since P-Valley was creator Katori Hall's play Pussy Valley on stage and he also appeared in her Pulitzer Prize winner The Hot Wing King. "She writes for the people of the South, the American South, the Black American South and for the LGBTQ community to amplify their voices," he says. "And it's one of the things I find it's a pleasure and an honor to work with an artist, to be able to partner with another artist that your values matter."

Annan grew up in Detroit where he was inspired by lauded high school theater educator Marilyn McCormick at Cass Technical High School. He then attended the conservatory program at SUNY Purchase before working as an actor, dancer, and choreographer. Here, he walks us through the culture that have shaped his work and his own identity.