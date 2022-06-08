The Opening of 'P-Valley' Season 2 Is the Horniest Depiction of COVID Times Yet

P-Valley, the captivating drama on Starz, usually doesn't focus on the perspective of the average strip club patron. Though the series chronicles the women who work at The Pynk, an establishment in fictional Chucalissa, Mississippi, it largely ignores leering men who come to view them work the pole. And yet the second season premiere breaks that tradition, just slightly, to incredible effect.

It follows a man we the audience have never seen before as he is lured by "Pussyland," a car wash-slash-strip show that The Pynk's proprietors and dancers have set up during COVID lockdown. He pays for the full experience and is led down an X-rated Alice in Wonderland style rabbit hole, a fantasy where he leaves the world of disease and an overcrowded house behind and enters a world of sudsy women lit in neons. At the end of his journey there's Mercedes (Brandee Evans) in metallic boots with flaming heels and a cowboy hat. He masturbates as the camera cuts between her dance and his lusting eyes. When it's over he's offered weed wings and a Clorox wipe to clean up his semen.

It's maybe the horniest COVID has ever been.

When P-Valley finished up its fantastic first season, creator Katori Hall, who based the show on her play of the same name, told Thrillist that she was thinking of incorporating the pandemic into the upcoming storyline. "At the end of the day, Chucalissa is a fictional town. You can make up anything," she said. "However, to be in conversation with what is happening in the world, I think is very important. Because that's just how the show operates, the fact that the show is talking about marginalized communities in this way, about corporate powers taking over whole neighborhoods and whole towns." Hall and her writers have decided to run with this idea, telling a COVID story that for once doesn't feel overly familiar.