The Opening of 'P-Valley' Season 2 Is the Horniest Depiction of COVID Times Yet
The Starz show is telling a different kind of pandemic story.
P-Valley, the captivating drama on Starz, usually doesn't focus on the perspective of the average strip club patron. Though the series chronicles the women who work at The Pynk, an establishment in fictional Chucalissa, Mississippi, it largely ignores leering men who come to view them work the pole. And yet the second season premiere breaks that tradition, just slightly, to incredible effect.
It follows a man we the audience have never seen before as he is lured by "Pussyland," a car wash-slash-strip show that The Pynk's proprietors and dancers have set up during COVID lockdown. He pays for the full experience and is led down an X-rated Alice in Wonderland style rabbit hole, a fantasy where he leaves the world of disease and an overcrowded house behind and enters a world of sudsy women lit in neons. At the end of his journey there's Mercedes (Brandee Evans) in metallic boots with flaming heels and a cowboy hat. He masturbates as the camera cuts between her dance and his lusting eyes. When it's over he's offered weed wings and a Clorox wipe to clean up his semen.
It's maybe the horniest COVID has ever been.
When P-Valley finished up its fantastic first season, creator Katori Hall, who based the show on her play of the same name, told Thrillist that she was thinking of incorporating the pandemic into the upcoming storyline. "At the end of the day, Chucalissa is a fictional town. You can make up anything," she said. "However, to be in conversation with what is happening in the world, I think is very important. Because that's just how the show operates, the fact that the show is talking about marginalized communities in this way, about corporate powers taking over whole neighborhoods and whole towns." Hall and her writers have decided to run with this idea, telling a COVID story that for once doesn't feel overly familiar.
The opening sequence, set to Jucee Froot's "Distance," is stunning, but it's also intentionally a fantasy, directed by Barbara Brown and shot by Richard J. Vialet, whose cinematography has made P-Valley one of the best and most original looking shows on air. While drive-through strip experiences were certainly not uncommon in 2020, Pussyland is a production, hypnotic and elaborate, with an infrastructure that looks anything but hastily cobbled together. The return to the real world is jarring, and not just because a man has cum on his dashboard.
Hall plunges the viewers into the thick of the pandemic, shortly before lockdown lifted, but when uncertainty and death was still thick in the air. The dancers of the Pynk are financially unstable. Chucalissa's mayor dies of COVID in the opening moments bringing Andre (Parker Sawyers), the business man with shady intentions who falls for the Pynk's Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson), back to the town. At home, Andre's wife, Britney (Ashani Roberts), is working at a hospital, living in their basement, stripping down as soon as she gets home, the N95 marks still prominent on her face. Other members of the cast of characters have used the pandemic to raise their profiles: Mercedes' mother Patrice (Harriett D. Foy) has become the face of PPE, handing out supplies from her church pulpit selling the gospel of Jesus and masks.
Bringing the audience back into mid 2020 makes P-Valley season 2 occasionally stressful to watch. It's a reminder of a time most of us would like to forget. However, it's clear Hall is trying to tell a pandemic narrative with which we haven't yet been inundated. Most quote-unquote COVID content uses similar tricks: Telling stories of middle class people forced to cohabitate and work on Zoom. P-Valley is, as Hall told me in 2020, interested in marginalized communities, and recognizes that COVID is as much an economic crisis as a health crisis, a fact that only grows more relevant daily as the financial fallout of the pandemic continues to reveal itself.
But Hall also isn't going to forget about seduction. That's the beauty of the Pussyland opening. The dancers are so sublime, silhouetted in almost otherworldly light, that you forget about the masks and the troubles. The escape has to end sometime, but P-Valley makes sure it's there.