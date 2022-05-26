Paapa Essiedu Has Received Hollywood's Invitation

Paapa Essiedu would rather not turn on his Zoom camera. "Just because my room is a total mess right now," he says, referring to the Manhattan hotel where he is staying while in town from his native London. "I'm kind of quite freshly conscious." It's 11 am. The night before, he attended his first Met Gala, wearing a navy-blue velvet suit designed by the late fashion wunderkind Virgil Abloh. Michaela Coel, his drama-school friend and I May Destroy You collaborator, had warned him how "weird" the starry fundraiser can feel in the flesh, but there's no way to prepare yourself to show up someplace and discover you're seated at the same table as Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and storied celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.

"Kim and Pete are obviously experts at this, so they arrived very fashionably late, quite deep into the dinner," Essiedu says. "But yeah, they seemed like good guys and they both looked amazing. Kim was wearing an original Marilyn Monroe piece that she'd been training to fit into for the last three weeks, so I was happy for her."

Essiedu didn't attract as many flashbulbs as the Kardashian crew, but the fact that he made Anna Wintour and company's hyper-curated guest list is telling: The 31-year-old actor seems poised for a major breakthrough, appearing in this month's horror fable Men, directed by acclaimed mind-twister Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation, FX's Devs) and released by the trendy indie studio A24. His main pals at the Met Gala, Harris Dickinson and Paul Mescal, know that on-the-cusp sensation well. I May Destroy You, in which Essiedu plays a gay fitness instructor named Kwame whose easygoing aura splinters after he is assaulted during a Grindr hookup, aired on HBO and BBC One in summer 2020, when the pre-vaccine pandemic was raging. Essiedu's star rose enough to earn him an Emmy nomination the following year, but only now is he starting to reap the corresponding career rewards.