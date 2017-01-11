Should You Watch 'Pacific Heat,' Netflix's Aussie Take on 'Archer'?

Do you like rooting for idiots?

Pacific Heat revolves around four undercover cops who are better at arguing and being painfully dumb than doing their jobs, operating out of Australia's Gold Coast (which is kind of like Miami). There's Todd, the kind of guy who's brave in shoot-outs but scared of helmet hair; Maddie, the smart one who knows multiple languages but comes across as a know-it-all buzzkill; Veronica, the one with killer forensics skills but who tries to eat things you'd find in a morgue, for some reason; and Zac, a meathead who's just hanging onto his last brain cell for dear life.

Although they all sound different, the three dumber characters oftentimes blend together so much that they cancel each other out, making many scenes feel like you're watching Maddie fighting crime with her pet Voltron of idiocy. See what I mean in an exclusive sneak peek above.