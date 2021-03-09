When Does Netflix's 'Pacific Rim: The Black' Anime Take Place?

Guillermo del Toro's neon rain-drenched mecha anime homage Pacific Rim is by no means the director's most beloved movie, though its overseas take made it his most commercially successful, enough to merit a sequel, and Hollywood continues to try to replicate its success by expanding its world. In the future, humans will be engaged in a war with giant monsters from another dimension, erupting out of a crack in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. To do so, humans created Jaegers, skyscraper-tall mechas piloted by a pair of humans, their brains linked via neural bridge. 2018's Pacific Rim: Uprising pitted Star Wars' John Boyega against a sinister plot to create kaiju-mech hybrids, enormous mass-produced battle robots piloted by a kaiju's synthetically grown secondary brain. Del Toro's movie was an homage to many things he loves, including mecha anime and kaiju movies, so it stands to reason that the worlds would collide in Netflix's new anime series Pacific Rim: The Black.

At a cursory glance, you may be wondering two things: Is Pacific Rim: The Back technically canon? If so, when does it take place in the Pacific Rim timeline? The answer to the first question is yes, it was produced by Legendary Television, an offshoot of Legendary Entertainment, the studio that produced the Pacific Rim movies.

As for the second question, the short answer is it's set after both movies. The first Pacific Rim, which came out in 2013, was set in the year 2020, seven years after the first kaiju emerged from the Breach. (If it were up to us, watching giant robots battle giant monsters every few months would be preferable to… what actually happened in 2020.) Pacific Rim: Uprising was set in 2035, 15 years after the first movie, when humanity is once again beset by the monsters.