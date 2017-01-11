How Desiigner's 'Panda' Became the Song of the Summer (That's Not Even From This Summer)

Then there are the lyrics: by now you probably know it's not about a real panda. (The repeated "panda/panda/panda" line is a reference to the BMW X6.) At one point in the track, he says, "I've got broads in Atlanta," but he's clearly not from Atlanta. "The fact is that Facebook is this lit: I did have a bitch in Atlanta," he told Genius. If you're generous, this is yet another example of A$AP Rocky-like post-regional rap; if you're not, it's another New York rapper taking the style of another city, and blowing up off the hard work of others.

Where does Desiigner go from here? First off, he's got emojis to sell. This summer, he went to Central Park and played Pokémon Go with GQ, leaping around the green grass, smiling with fans, and making ad-libs as he caught a Pidgeotto. It's hard to watch the video and not draw a parallel between the overnight teenage rap sensation and the mobile game. Both the rise of Pokémon Go and the rise of Desiigner have come with lots of hand-wringing about durability. Is he just a fad? It's impossible to know.