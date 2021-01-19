CBS All Access Is Getting a Reboot As Paramount+

Discovery+ may have just launched earlier in January, but—in the cord-cutting age of TV that we're in—it was only a matter of time before yet another streaming service would come along. Paramount+, a streaming service from ViacomCBS, is the latest of the bunch, set to launch in the US on March 4. Variety reports that Paramount+ will be both a rebrand of the already existing CBS All Access, which currently has over 8 million subscribers, and a new hub for all of the series you're familiar with from ViacomCBS's cable channels, including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon.

There isn't a ton of information beyond that, but since Paramount+ is in part a makeover of CBS All Access, which includes a handful of original shows, live streaming of local affiliates, NFL games, network shows, and CBS's library, expect all of that to transfer over to the new platform. That's on top of the 30,000 some titles that will also be available, according to Variety, from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon—so you'll likely be able to tune into a lot of nostalgia favorites (Real World rewatch, anyone?) on top of current series.

Right now it's unclear how much, if any, original programming is headed to Paramount+, what will or will not be available at launch, or even how much the new subscription service will cost. ViacomCBS is set to announce more details on February 24.