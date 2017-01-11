In Defense of Paris Hilton's Only Album, 10 Years Later

Perhaps even more unexpected was the lyrical content of the song. Paris played queen of the party girls in her tabloid persona; here, she was vulnerable, raw, relationship-seeking. She kicks off the chorus:

Even though the gods are crazy

Even though the stars are blind

If you show me real love, baby,

I'll show you mine

Intimacy goes beyond carnal craving for the rest of the song, though it's not ignored in lines like, "I can make it nice and naughty / Be the devil and angel, too / Got a heart and soul and body." Paris is critical of these desires, hinting at being fooled in the past: "Some people never get beyond their stupid pride / But you can see the real me inside."