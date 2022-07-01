The Rewatch: Texas vs. Texas

When you think about "America," as a concept, as a landscape, as a vibe, the images that come to mind when you're not thinking of the big cities are of the southwest—the middle, the heartland. Fields of grasses, of crops, of dust, clear electric blue skies, views that go on past the curve of the earth. The highways are wide and straight and flat, the towns are marked by a gas station here, a convenience store there, an ancient diner still standing on land that has escaped being replaced by national chains. They come up out of nowhere and disappear before you notice, liminal spaces that might as well stop existing as soon as you look away.

For this Independence Day edition of The Rewatch, I thought about this America, and I thought about thinking about America, how working towards a fuller, deeper understanding of this country is impossible without considering the complexities and contradictions embedded in its foundations, the exhausting system of politicking at the mercy of which our various social spheres travel back and forth in time, and the sheer vastness of a single country that spans an entire continent, east to west. There isn't any one movie that could hope to hold all of this in a palm-sized two hours of story, so, for this Rewatch, I'm looking at two.

Perhaps it takes an outsider to conceptualize something this big. West German director Wim Wenders began work on what became his 1984 film Paris, Texas by wanting to "tell a story about America." He and actor-playwright Sam Shepard had the same idea I did, deciding to set their dreamlike, mournful tale of two brothers, one of whom is hoping to reunite with his young son and estranged wife, amid the winding roadways and arid sands of rural Texas. After walking through the desert for who knows how long, Travis Henderson (Harry Dean Stanton) is picked up by his brother Walt (Dean Stockwell) and taken to Walt's home in Los Angeles to tentatively reunite with his young son Hunter (Hunter Carson). Travis is also searching for Hunter's biological mother Jane (Natassja Kinski), and keeps mentioning a plot of land that he purchased in the small town of Paris.