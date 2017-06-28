Entertainment

The Surprising Influence of 2007

Welcome to Partial Recall: 2007, a week dedicated to trying to remember what life was like a decade ago. Why partial recall, you ask? Well, sometimes remembering's easy, and so many things that began or broke out in 2007 are still resonating 10 years later: the iPhone, Netflix streaming, Seth Rogen, to name just a few things we'll be looking back at this week. But let's face it: we'll never achieve total recall. We'll never remember everything that happened or why certain things, like Ed Hardy clothing, mattered. So consider this a selective, curated guide to the most memorable things we remember from 2007.

The Seth Rogen Q&A
From 'Superbad' to super good (sorry).
by Dave Schilling

The actor and 'Preacher' producer talks 'Superbad' at 10, clowning Kim Jong-un, and why he works with James Franco so damn much.

The Best Movies of 2007
It drinks your milkshake!
by Film Crit Hulk

Yes, it was the year of Shrek 3 and the first Transformers movie. But it's also Hollywood's last truly great year, says guest critic Film Crit Hulk (no relation to the green character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which didn't begin until 2008).

The Golden Age of YouTube
Why we'll never top 2007 for viral videos.
by Miles Klee

Leave Britney alone. Don't tase me, bro. Rick-rolling. It was the year YouTube just kept on giving.

The Triple D Decade
A conversation with Guy Fieri
by Matt Patches

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives turned ten this year, and Guy Fieri has been everywhere. Just don't ask him why he calls aioli donkey sauce.

Occupied
A surprising downside of iPhone addiction
by Wil Fulton

Ten years ago, Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone and forever changed the way we live. And poop.

When the Bubble Burst
Why MTV's pop-punk reality show failed.
by Maria Sherman

Cartel was destined for greatness. If only Band in the Bubble had been a better platform. 

