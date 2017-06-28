The Surprising Influence of 2007

Welcome to Partial Recall: 2007, a week dedicated to trying to remember what life was like a decade ago. Why partial recall, you ask? Well, sometimes remembering's easy, and so many things that began or broke out in 2007 are still resonating 10 years later: the iPhone, Netflix streaming, Seth Rogen, to name just a few things we'll be looking back at this week. But let's face it: we'll never achieve total recall. We'll never remember everything that happened or why certain things, like Ed Hardy clothing, mattered. So consider this a selective, curated guide to the most memorable things we remember from 2007.
The actor and 'Preacher' producer talks 'Superbad' at 10, clowning Kim Jong-un, and why he works with James Franco so damn much.
Yes, it was the year of Shrek 3 and the first Transformers movie. But it's also Hollywood's last truly great year, says guest critic Film Crit Hulk (no relation to the green character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which didn't begin until 2008).
Leave Britney alone. Don't tase me, bro. Rick-rolling. It was the year YouTube just kept on giving.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives turned ten this year, and Guy Fieri has been everywhere. Just don't ask him why he calls aioli donkey sauce.
Ten years ago, Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone and forever changed the way we live. And poop.
Cartel was destined for greatness. If only Band in the Bubble had been a better platform.