Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Hook Up in Space in First 'Passengers' Trailer

Mystery is the focus of Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt's new sci-fi blockbuster Passengers. In the movie, the duo play two Earthlings aboard a cross-universe express train to a new planet. When their hibernation pods open up with 90 years to go -- whoops! -- the two kill time investigating who (or what?) broke their seal. "There's a reason we woke up early," Pratt says in the trailer. Free breakfast sandwiches?

Mystery might be the focus of Passengers, but steamy chemistry fogs up the first trailer for Passengers, which positions Lawrence and Pratt as fateful romantic leads. Their intergalactic Mall of America comes with a swanky bar and robo-bartender to ensure that anyone who wakes up early will have a few scattered date nights over their 90-year death sentence. Larger predicaments be damned, Lawrence and Pratt's characters find room for lust and laughter, a golden age Hollywood couple for the far future. Lucky for them, in space, no one can hear you scream.