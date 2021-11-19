Netflix's Daring Social Drama 'Passing' Explores the Gray Areas of Identity

Th latest gripping black-and-white movie has landed on Netflix, and like many of the the streaming service's original Serious Films, Passing is a bit difficult to digest. Set during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in the late 1920s, Netflix’s new social drama serves as the first on-screen adaptation of Nella Larsen‘s 1929 novel of the same name, and it also marks British American actress and filmmaker Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut. Starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, the film is about two Black women and childhood friends who are so fair-skinned that they can “pass” as white women, and when they reunite as adults, they quickly realize that they have gone down completely divergent paths.

Irene Redfield (Thompson) has chosen to identify as a Black woman, marry a Black man, and raise two Black boys, while Clare Kendry (Negga) has slipped into white society unnoticed, married a white man who utterly despises Black people, and given birth to a baby girl whose skin is light enough to keep her life-threatening secret safe. Although the monochrome film focuses on the internal struggles of two friends whose complexions yield such racial ambiguity, Passing‘s premise is deeper than black and white.

Of course, choosing between life as a Black woman or a white woman has major implications for Irene and Clare, and upon stumbling back into each others' lives, they are forced to come to terms with their identities and question whether they can ever be fully satisfied with their decisions. However, the concept of “passing” evolves from a shared characteristic that ironically differentiates the two main characters to a broad metaphor that transcends the film’s exploration of race. As Irene tells her friend Hugh (Bill Camp)—whom Hall describes as a “semi-closeted gay intellectual modeled after Carl Van Vechten”—halfway through the film, “We’re all passing for something or other.”