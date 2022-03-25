'The Lost City' Proves Patti Harrison Should Be in Every Movie

There’s a moment in The Lost City, the new Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum adventure rom-com out this weekend, that had me laughing so hard I couldn’t breathe. I was still giggling—nay, crying—well into the next scene. It wasn’t any of Bullock’s famous physical comedy, though she is a marvel stumbling around in heels. Nor was it any of the sweetly stupid quips from Tatum’s himbo. Even Brad Pitt’s not-so-secret cameo as a long-haired mercenary got me.

No, it was Patti Harrison calling someone’s grandma a “slut.” I promise this makes sense in context. In fact, The Lost City, directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, is a serviceable high-concept comedy with one incontrovertible truth: Patti Harrison should be in every movie. Or at least she should be in a lot of them. Basically, I’m saying that Patti Harrison should be a giant movie star.

If you haven’t already been inducted into the bizarre and wonderful world of Patti Harrison, a brief primer: Harrison got her start in stand-up comedy. An early break came when she appeared on The Tonight Show in 2017 to discuss then-President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military. Harrison, who is trans, blended social commentary with her own brand of deeply uncomfortable humor, deadpanning that he’s “lucky he’s so hot.” She was a series regular on Hulu's Shrill, but her perfect appearances on I Think You Should Leave left her face plastered all over her the internet. She’s the girl who just wants her Christmas joke acknowledged when a new copier arrives in the office. She’s also the investor who made all her money off the big Charlie Brown balloon in the Thanksgiving Day Parade and now can't stop drinking wine.