'The Lost City' Proves Patti Harrison Should Be in Every Movie
The comedian steals the movie away from Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.
There’s a moment in The Lost City, the new Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum adventure rom-com out this weekend, that had me laughing so hard I couldn’t breathe. I was still giggling—nay, crying—well into the next scene. It wasn’t any of Bullock’s famous physical comedy, though she is a marvel stumbling around in heels. Nor was it any of the sweetly stupid quips from Tatum’s himbo. Even Brad Pitt’s not-so-secret cameo as a long-haired mercenary got me.
No, it was Patti Harrison calling someone’s grandma a “slut.” I promise this makes sense in context. In fact, The Lost City, directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, is a serviceable high-concept comedy with one incontrovertible truth: Patti Harrison should be in every movie. Or at least she should be in a lot of them. Basically, I’m saying that Patti Harrison should be a giant movie star.
If you haven’t already been inducted into the bizarre and wonderful world of Patti Harrison, a brief primer: Harrison got her start in stand-up comedy. An early break came when she appeared on The Tonight Show in 2017 to discuss then-President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military. Harrison, who is trans, blended social commentary with her own brand of deeply uncomfortable humor, deadpanning that he’s “lucky he’s so hot.” She was a series regular on Hulu's Shrill, but her perfect appearances on I Think You Should Leave left her face plastered all over her the internet. She’s the girl who just wants her Christmas joke acknowledged when a new copier arrives in the office. She’s also the investor who made all her money off the big Charlie Brown balloon in the Thanksgiving Day Parade and now can't stop drinking wine.
In The Lost City, Harrison plays a character that could easily be an incredibly annoying attempt at “social media” humor. She’s a sidekick to Beth (the hilarious Da’Vine Joy Randolph), a friend and publisher to Bullock’s Loretta Sage, a romance novelist with a background in anthropology who is kidnapped by a crazed rich guy (Daniel Radcliffe) because of her ability to translate an ancient pictogram. As Allison, Harrison is mostly tasked with standing just off center and looking at her phone, but somehow she turns that into comic gold. She’s introduced by awkwardly dabbing and reading off a tweet she fires off, saying “hashtag gagging to meet you all.” When Loretta goes missing, Allison tells an unexpectedly harrowing story about a friend with all the passivity of a sorority girl.
In someone else’s hands these jokes could fall flat, but Harrison infuses each line with a beautiful darkness that implies Allison’s seen a lot more than she’s telling; you can feel Harrison’s surreal humor coming through. This is the person who posted photos from one of the movie’s premieres with a lengthy caption that implied disgraced Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle was present and Daniel Radcliffe caught fire. “Daniel caught fire as well, and I’ll never forget this, he didn’t scream,” she wrote. “Not once. He just kept telling the fire to ‘stop’? (Stupid vibes🙄) He died standing & his body has not toppled to this day (much like the patriarchy!).”
Last year, Harrison starred in the lovely low-key comedy Together Together, which premiered at Sundance. Playing a surrogate to an overbearing, would-be single father (Ed Helms), she more than proves she can carry a movie as its protagonist, expanding her range beyond the sketch-inflected material with which she’s most associated. But in The Lost City, it’s clear she can hold her own among some of the biggest stars on the planet. Now it’s time for Hollywood to use her as much as possible.