Paula Pell Came of Age with Kate Bush and Orlando Porn Stores

Co-writing the Homocil sketch for SNL

I wasn't open for quite a long time. The SNL commercial Homocil that my best friend James Anderson wrote [in 2001], I helped with a little of it and I worked on it later with him when he shot it. We would go to all these meetings, and they were truly concerned that it was going to be offensive. At that time, people feared that they're being offensive by just doing gay content. With Homocil, the whole joke of it was that it's a very pro-gay thing. It was the early years of Prozac and all those commercials for antidepressants with people staring out a window. It's Will Ferrell staring out, and it's like, "Do you feel anxious? Depressed?" And then you see that his kid definitely is gay and that he's watching and kind of like, "What the fuck?" And it's like, "You take a pill because it's not their problem—it's yours." It was like the most queer-positive thing ever.

It was what every kid wants to say to their family members: "I hope you find help with your heart palpitations because you're screaming at me." They were truly, genuinely trying to figure out, is this a positive? And I just finally, in a meeting—this was years after I had been there—was like, "Well, I'm gay, and I'm telling you right now that this is absolutely the most queer-friendly thing you have ever shown." And then, of course, the next year GLAAD was playing it at their ceremony.

I didn't have any relationships for a long time in those first few years of SNL. I just was just so enmeshed in that world and my job, and I just was fearful because I had had heartbreak before. Nobody could really figure me out anyway, so that was the break at work where people started very quietly telling each other, "Did you know that Paula Pell is a lesbian?" People would come up and go, "By the way, I didn't know that and that's great."