'Peacemaker' Further Proves That James Gunn Is Better Suited for DC Than Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy is, to me, like James Gunn being put through a family filter. That’s the Gunn for normal people, like my evangelical parents. But Peacemaker on HBO Max, like The Suicide Squad before it, is the Gunn that I like.

Peacemaker is nasty, mean, gross, hilarious, and delightfully violent. It’s an eight-episode primal scream that’s tempered only by its profound empathy for the sort of characters who would be clear-cut villains in a more normal movie or show—like a Marvel production, for example.

Following directly where The Suicide Squad left off, Peacemaker brings back John Cena’s titular character along with a pair of teammates in the chair, Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and Economos (Steve Agee), for a new mission against a mysterious group called the Butterflies. And it’s a James Gunn show—he wrote all eight episodes and directed five of them.

So, if you enjoyed The Suicide Squad, then it’s pretty likely you’re going to like this, too. Peacemaker is, of course, a smaller-scale thing because it’s TV. But the spirit of The Suicide Squad remains fully intact, and it continues exploring the same themes the film did. Which brings us to Peacemaker the character. He’s an interesting guy to base a show around, considering he ended up being a villain in the movie and seems to be a MAGA type—not exactly a prime candidate for heroic behavior on either point. And let's not forget his line in the film about how he cares so much about peace that he doesn’t care about how many men, women and children he has to kill to achieve it.

But Gunn humanizes this cartoon character by also letting us get to know his father, a retired supervillain called the White Dragon (Robert Patrick). Or, as I’ve been calling him, White Supremacist Iron Man.

This is one of Gunn’s recurring themes, both in these DC outings and in the Guardians movies: exploring how our parents have shaped us, and their responsibility for us turning out the way we did. Bloodsport (Idris Elba) was the primary vector for this theme in The Suicide Squad, thanks to his story about his father doling out some pretty horrific abuse on him when he was a kid, which then turned him into a criminal psycho as an adult—and a terrible dad to his own child.

In Peacemaker we get a much more topical thread. His father, Auggie Smith (the alter ego of the aforementioned White Dragon), isn’t just a racist villain with a super suit. He also leads a white supremacist organization—complete with white hoods and Nazi salutes—and he forced Peacemaker and his brother into the murder business when they were kids. Obviously, that had a pretty major impact on how Peacemaker ended up becoming a merciless killer. And Peacemaker is only Peacemaker because his father wanted him to be—his dad even made all those goofy-looking outfits he wears.