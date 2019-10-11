Let's Discuss That Crazy 'Peaky Blinders' Season 5 Finale

This post contains major spoilers for the Season 5 finale of Peaky Blinders, obviously.
Peaky Blinders loves a dramatic cliffhanger season finale. Remember that time Tommy Shelby sent his entire family to jail??? But the plot threads left dangling in the fifth-season finale, "Mr. Jones," make it the British series' most ambiguous ending yet, and sets the stage for countless hours (and maybe even days!) of wild speculation about what went down. This will almost certainly vex millions of people until Season 6 arrives at some distant point in the future (hopefully 2020).
Have you finished Season 5 yet? If the answer is no, GET OUT OF HERE RIGHT NOW -- shoo!!! But if you're ready, let's see if we can't solve the mystery of the traitor -- or traitors! -- in the Shelby family's midst, and attempt to decipher what it means for Season 6.
Tommy's big plan for the end of this season was to off his political rival and frenemy Oswald Mosley, a fascist smack-dab in the middle of Parliament who, as it turns out, is almost literally Hitler. (And he was a real guy, by the way! Weird that we never learn about British Hitler in high school anymore.) Tommy broke an old war buddy named Barney, who was an expert sniper, out of a psychiatric asylum so that he could shoot Mosley during a Nazi-esque rally. But, if you've seen the very end of the episode, you know that this plan failed, tragically. In the mayhem, Shelby ally Aberama Gold was also taken out by a masked, stabby assassin.
Like Tommy, we have no idea whose behind the plans-thwarting betrayal, and opinions about whodunnit vary wildly online. The Season 5 finale is a departure from other conclusions, which generally wrap up with one of Tommy's unlikely, brilliant plans working out exactly the way he'd planned, or close to it. But this time, there's no neat ending and, until Season 6 arrives, we probably won't know for sure who the traitor is. Let's separate the possible finks from the red herrings, and try to circle in on who might have beaten Tommy at his own game.
Billy Grade
In a gaffe Arthur would have pummeled him for, youngest Shelby bro Finn unfortunately let slip a choice bit of intel to the very reluctant football-match fixer Billy Grade that "a fascist" was going to get killed the night of the rally. Immediately after Finn leaves, we see Billy reaching for the phone. This could mean that he knows someone close to Mosley and was warning them about a potential attack. It could mean that he was tipping off another would-be Tommy thwarter. However, Billy wouldn't have known the location of the sniper, and Mosely clearly didn't know that Tommy was planning to kill him, or else he has a really good poker face. It could also have been a complete red herring: make us look at Billy for answers, when the real mole is hiding right under our nose.
Michael and Gina Gray
Michael and Gina tried to hijack the last Shelby family meeting with their news that Michael was on the cusp of a deal with an American drug-running company that would, he said, save the family's wealth -- if he was the one heading the family. Messing up Tommy's brilliant plan to kill a member of Parliament at his own rally would be a pretty good way to throw the Shelbys into disarray. Plus, Gina's pretty new, and we know next to nothing about her. If there's one thing we've learned from watching this show, it's that you can't trust anyone you don't know. And, honestly, Michael's been kind of a dick. If there's anyone who would try this last-ditch attempt at getting respect, it's him.
Polly Gray
Polly has had doubts about Tommy before, and even nearly handed him over to a family of Italian gangsters once -- though that did turn out to be a ruse. Family is THE most important thing to Polly, but has Tommy gotten to be too much for her? Plus, considering the nuclear bomb Michael dropped on the family meeting -- that he was, basically, about to take over the Shelby family company in a partnership with some Americans -- she might be out to protect her blood. But what motivation could she have for protecting Mosley, who behaved abominably in Tommy's home?
Johnny Dogs
Johnny is the most loyal friend that Tommy has had through pretty much the whole show, but he's also the only one who knew where Aberama and his son Bonnie were camped in the woods when the Billy Boys showed up and murdered Bonnie. Is Johnny systematically taking the Shelby family out one by one? Why would he do that? Who does Johnny know?
Winston Churchill
Tommy shared an interesting scene in this episode with none other than future British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, in which they discussed boats, digging gardens, and the best way to get rid of weeds -- it's a metaphor. Churchill seemed to have figured out quite quickly that Tommy wasn't palling around with Mosley as genuinely as he wanted everyone to think he was, and Tommy all but said he was planning to murder Mosley at some point, so it could be that Churchill could have used his whisper network to find out the murder plot. But what motivation could Churchill have for keeping Mosley alive?
Tommy Shelby
Okay, okay. I know. It's insane. But is it???? Tommy's been really deteriorating throughout this season, smoking as much opium as his lungs can handle and having increasingly disturbing visions of his dead wife Grace. Could he have revealed everything in his sleep? Could he have some weird Jekyll and Hyde thing going on, sabotaging himself without even knowing?? It's a stretch, but stranger things have happened.
