Perfume Genius Finds Inspiration in Lil Nas X and Redefining Masculinity

When I talk with Perfume Genius over Zoom, real name Mike Hadreas, he's at home in Los Angeles. He will soon fly to New Zealand to perform, before playing some shows in Australia too. As we chat, he alternates between irreverence and seriousness, which feels typical of someone whose entire career has been spent being Very Online. There's also a distinctly gay swishyness about him—I can say that, because I'm also very gay and swishy. When he tells me about his rough childhood, and how much he yearned to be free to be able to be himself, it's impossible not to find him endearing.

The cover of Hadreas's new album, Ugly Season, depicts an obscured and supernatural-looking figure. Two piercing blue eyes, presumably his, are its only obviously human qualities. The artwork contrasts with his visuals from his last album, Set My Heart On Fire, which conjured familiar caricatures of hyper-masculinity, borrowed from iconic rock imagery. He tells me both records were made back-to-back. "We actually made this one first," he says, telling me that record has "a very physical feeling attached to it."

In response to a world that was often unforgiving toward him, Hadreas has created an escapist, dream-like space in his music, where anything is possible. His songs make people feel protected, nourished, sexy, joyful, and heartbroken—simultaneously, and one after the other.