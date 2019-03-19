See an Early Screening of 'Pet Sematary' in Brooklyn for Free

Lock up your kitties and get thee to Brooklyn, because you could see the next seriously spooky Stephen King adaptation, Pet Sematary, early. The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival is hosting an advanced screening of the tale of dead pets and children come back to life at the newly opened Nitehawk Cinema Prospect Park on April 3, complete with appearances by directors Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, as well as cast members Jason Clarke and Jeté Laurence. Oh, and apparently the famously undead feline Church the Cat will be there as well. (Here's hoping it's Church pre-resurrection.)
The film premiered this past Sunday at South by Southwest, where it was greeted with positive reviews. Like the King novel and the 1989 movie before it, Pet Sematary still follows a family that moves to Maine and messes around with a burial ground, with gruesome repercussions. However, Kölsch, Widmyer, and screenwriter Jeff Buhler have reportedly made some major changes to the narrative, so be warned King purists.
The Brooklyn screening will kick off art 7:30 p.m. and be followed by a Q&A with the present cast and crew. You can score free tickets on March 27 at the festival's website. Pet Sematary hits theaters on April 5, and the Brooklyn Horror fest gets fully underway October 2019.
