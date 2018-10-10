'Pet Sematary' Looks Creepier Than Ever in The New Trailer for the Stephen King Remake

Stephen King's got an expansive body of work, and the past several years have seen more than a few of his novels and novellas adapted for screen, from the blockbuster IT to Netflix originals like 1922 and Gerald’s Game. It was only a matter of time until his classic Pet Sematary -- long touted as the only novel to freak out the author -- was remade and brought back to theaters with a bigger budget, and the first trailer for the new film proves just how dark it’s about to be.
The story follows Louis Creed (Jason Clarke) and his family -- his wife, Rachel (Amy Seimetz), son Gage (Hugo Lavoie), and daughter Ellie (Jeté Laurence) -- moving out of Boston and up into the spooky Kingian territory of Maine where they purchase a beautiful country home with "a whole forest as a new backyard." But those woods "belong to something else," as John Lithgow, who plays the neighbor Jud Crandall, tells the Creeds in the new trailer. So whatever's dead is bound to rise.
King devotees may remember the original 1989 adaptation of the novel, where King himself wrote the screenplay, with its furry animatronic critters and harrowing cat-and-mouse scenes in that dark house. But the recent clip for the upcoming movie reveals that horror fans are likely in for an even more haunting ride than before with Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer -- who've worked together on several horror projects -- helming. There’s a lot of very creepy, brooding live animals, children parading through the trees in spooky paper mache masks, and lots of bones.
Coming 30 years after the original film, Pet Sematary, set to hit theaters in April 2019, looks eerily lifelike and may inspire you to throw a little extra dirt on the animal graveyard that accumulated behind your parents' home years ago.
Here's Every Oscar Nominee, From Worst to Best
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.