Peter Dinklage Prepares You for a Very 'Game of Thrones' Episode of 'SNL'

Cancel your Saturday night plans, because Peter Dinklage is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. As the teaser proves, Dinklage's natural charisma and the promise of massive amounts of Game of Thrones hype should combine to make this a must-see episode. Plus, Gwen Stefani will be there! What more could you want out of an hour and a half of TV (well, other than a new Game of Thrones episode)? Here's some of what we hope to see on Saturday night:

Gwen Stefani as Cersei Lannister

Particularly talented and/or cool musical guests often appear in the sketch portion of the show, and Gwen Stefani definitely qualifies as both. While there are plenty of possible roles for her, we personally think she would do a bang-up job as Tyrion's conniving sister, Cersei Lannister. Much like Cersei, Gwen looks great in French braids and has romantic dalliances that fascinate the masses (you know the Jaime/Cersei relationship would have been all over WesterUs Weekly) -- plus, she can rock an ethereal gown like it's nobody's business. It doesn't really matter what the sketch is about, but we're gunning for some sort of slapstick-y, gag-filled Lannister sibling road trip. Seriously, we'd watch "The Lannister Siblings Go to [Blank]" in just about any permutation.

