Watch a Sweet Scene from the Tiny Masterpiece 'Petite Maman'

In the above exclusive clip, you can see in just a few brief minutes what makes Petite Maman, currently out in theaters, so special.

The film from Portrait of a Lady on Fire director Céline Sciamma is a fantasy in just 72 minutes that chronicles what happens when a young girl named Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) comes across the young version of her mother Marion (Gabrielle Sanz) in the woods outside her deceased grandmother's home. The two girls immediately become friends as Nelly looks for clues in Marion about the woman she has become.

The scene we're sharing demonstrates the acute way Sciamma is able to show the girls at play. Dressed up in costumes, they act out a fairly morbid scene where Nelly interrogates Marion, who portrays a woman waking up next to a dead body. The kids take their imaginary situation seriously, attuned to the way adults speak in films or television they have probably watched, the circumstances beyond their years.

When they snap out of it, they start to giggle. Marion reveals that she wants to be an actress and you see Nelly's face change in a subtle bit of work from Joséphine. This was a dream of her mother's Nelly never knew. Petite Maman explores these tiny moments in perfect ways.