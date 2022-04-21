'Petite Maman' Is a Time-Bending Childhood Fantasy
The 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' director's latest explores what it means to be family.
There are certain pieces of art that feel like treasure, delicate objects that are almost too good to be true. Petite Maman is one of those discoveries.
Clocking in at a mere 72 minutes, this film from Portrait of a Lady on Fire director Céline Sciamma is shorter than some episodes of television, and yet it is packed to the brim with beauty and keen observations about families and sadness and the ways the past and present collide. After debuting at various festivals last year, Petite Maman is finally coming to theaters, and it’s the best way to spend a little over an hour.
Portrait of a Lady on Fire was Sciamma’s epic, a sweeping love story that felt like it transcended time, but Petite Maman is equally as impactful just on a much smaller scale, a conceptually daring fable that asks the question: What if you met your own mother when she was your age? Yes, it’s a delightfully fantastical premise that Sciamma somehow executes evenhandedly. It feels thoroughly magical, but without twinkly-eyed whimsy or easy jokes.
The film opens as Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) rides to her recently deceased grandmother’s house with her mother (Nina Meurisse). They have a sweet, easy sense of communication—Nelly feeds her mom from the backseat. But there’s an unspoken pain troubling the older woman, and one night she leaves Nelly with Nelly’s father (Stéphane Varupenne) to finish the job of clearing the grandmother's space. As her dad does most of the work, Nelly explores the surrounding area. In the woods she finds a fort made of branches and twigs and another girl building it. Her name is Marion (Gabrielle Sanz) and she looks eerily similar to Nelly. (The actresses are indeed twins.) They start playing together, and when Marion invites Nelly over to her home during a rainstorm, Nelly comes to a strange realization: Marion is her mother at her own age.
Sciamma restrains from providing the exposition that other, lesser filmmakers might lean on. There’s no explanation for how any of this works. With Marion, Nelly can visit her grandmother’s house in the past, getting to know the woman who just died. If she returns from whence she came, she is back in her present. Nelly never attempts to solve the situation. Instead, she only tries to investigate her mother’s present day sadness, trying to locate it in the new friend she makes as she gets to know her mother as she once was. At the same time, Nelly is allowed to spend a little bit more time with the grandmother she has just lost, an ill woman she was always afraid she wouldn’t see tomorrow.
The girls drink cocoa and play board games. They make crepes. They dress up and act out a murder mystery from their own imaginations, during which Nelly learns her mom once wanted to be an actress. Together they are a cure for one another’s loneliness. Their giggles are a solace. Nelly is still grieving and Marion is fearful, about to head to the hospital for an operation.
Sciamma is particularly attune to the ways children play and the specificity of those interactions. There’s a mutual understanding that Marion and Nelly immediately develop that requires no language. Joséphine and Gabrielle Sanz have the benefit of being actual sisters, but their performances are not to be underestimated. They both somehow intuit things far beyond their years—their knowing permeates the screen.
Without any of the tropes one might expect, Sciamma, along with cinematographer Claire Mathon, has created something that feels like magic. Petite Maman asks existential questions with the purity of youth, while at the same time remaining utterly true to life. It’s rare that a film feels as special as this one. Hold it tight.