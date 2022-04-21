'Petite Maman' Is a Time-Bending Childhood Fantasy

There are certain pieces of art that feel like treasure, delicate objects that are almost too good to be true. Petite Maman is one of those discoveries.

Clocking in at a mere 72 minutes, this film from Portrait of a Lady on Fire director Céline Sciamma is shorter than some episodes of television, and yet it is packed to the brim with beauty and keen observations about families and sadness and the ways the past and present collide. After debuting at various festivals last year, Petite Maman is finally coming to theaters, and it’s the best way to spend a little over an hour.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire was Sciamma’s epic, a sweeping love story that felt like it transcended time, but Petite Maman is equally as impactful just on a much smaller scale, a conceptually daring fable that asks the question: What if you met your own mother when she was your age? Yes, it’s a delightfully fantastical premise that Sciamma somehow executes evenhandedly. It feels thoroughly magical, but without twinkly-eyed whimsy or easy jokes.

The film opens as Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) rides to her recently deceased grandmother’s house with her mother (Nina Meurisse). They have a sweet, easy sense of communication—Nelly feeds her mom from the backseat. But there’s an unspoken pain troubling the older woman, and one night she leaves Nelly with Nelly’s father (Stéphane Varupenne) to finish the job of clearing the grandmother's space. As her dad does most of the work, Nelly explores the surrounding area. In the woods she finds a fort made of branches and twigs and another girl building it. Her name is Marion (Gabrielle Sanz) and she looks eerily similar to Nelly. (The actresses are indeed twins.) They start playing together, and when Marion invites Nelly over to her home during a rainstorm, Nelly comes to a strange realization: Marion is her mother at her own age.