Your Friend's Phish Obsession, Explained

Why are people obsessed with Phish shows?

While Phish occasionally dives into a "dark jam," seeing the band is, by and large, an agreeable, upbeat experience. These are goofy guys who are into fantasy and sci-fi, and back in the day they were known for joking around with the crowd. The drummer is also an instrumentalist: once in a while he'll come out front to blow into a vacuum cleaner.

They've reeled in the carnival-act stuff over the years. Today, trampolines only come out for one specific funky build-up during the anthemic number that, according to Phish.net, is played at 33.69% of shows. A while back they would hurl giant, colored balls into the crowd and, as they bounced, the corresponding player would improvise. The drummer wore a Viking's helmet and swimmer's goggles (and still wears a dress with donuts on it). There is a goofy, meta-Tolkien song cycle called "Gamehenge" that fans like to discuss, but it isn't essential to know about that. All the insider stuff has tapered off a little. There are some songs where fans know where to clap but, you know what, you'll catch up.