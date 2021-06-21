Apple's Aerobics Dramedy 'Physical' Is Not the Cheery Workout You'd Expect

For all the pep implied in its premise of housewife-becomes-aerobics-entrepreneur, Apple TV+'s new series Physical has a voiceover from its protagonist, Rose Byrne's Sheila Rubin, that's caustic and mean. When the show, created by Annie Weisman, retreats in to the head of Sheila, the wife of a professor in 1981 San Diego, she's brutal to herself and others, specifically honing in on people's weight. It becomes quickly evident that Sheila is suffering from an eating disorder, but that doesn't soften her words at all.

"The key thing for me with the voiceover was it was a way to dramatize the illness, because the illness is constantly telling you lies and constantly trying to isolate you from other people. It was constantly trying to isolate me from other people," Weisman says.

While Physical certainly takes some of its inspiration from the lives of diet and fitness pioneers like Jenny Craig and Jane Fonda, for Weisman it was a deeply personal story, one that mined her own eating disorder as well as her childhood in San Diego with hippie parents who eventually became Reagan voters. Byrne was immediately hooked. "I read the pilot and I was very arrested by the writing. I thought it was uncomfortable and dark and very funny," Byrne says. "And then I started a conversation with Annie and I'd never seen anything depicted like this before, particularly Sheila's illness and her addiction."

Physical operates as a dual portrait of a woman in the throes of a disease, and an era crumbling under the allure of capitalism. Sheila and her husband Danny (Rory Scovel) are Berkeley liberals who moved to San Diego for his job and their family. When he loses his job in the pilot, he decides to run for state assembly as a progressive alternative to the Reaganite Republicans backed by developer John Breem (Paul Sparks). Sheila is outwardly supportive of her husband's campaign, but she also resents his treatment of her as an employee, while battling her desire to binge and purge, and being drawn to a mall aerobics class where she can punch and kick away the voices in her head.