Why Netflix's 'Pieces of a Woman' Is Already a Controversial Movie

For good or ill, the beginning of Netflix's Pieces of a Woman is astounding. About six minutes in starts an unbroken take that lasts for more than 20 minutes in which Vanessa Kirby's character Martha, a professional woman in the Boston area, goes into labor at her home. She wants to have a home birth, but it's clear pretty quickly that something is going to go wrong. Horribly so.

The midwife who she had hired is not available, so a substitute, Eva (Molly Parker), comes. The camera circles around Martha as the labor intensifies, allowing the audience to feel every burp and grunt and scream. The false calm dissolves into panic as her pain spreads. Eva and Martha's husband (Shia LaBeouf) started debate as to whether to call an ambulance, as Eva tries to maintain that everything is under control.

Throughout the entire harrowing sequence, it's hard not to be taken in by director Kornél Mundruczó's virtuosic filmmaking, which relishes in the beauty of this trauma. It's also quite obvious that this is headed into tragedy, even though there is a brief glimmer of hope in the final moments of the birth. Any relief is then ripped away as the color drains from Eva's face and her smile of success turns into horror.

Ever since Pieces of a Woman premiered on the largely virtual fall film festival circuit last year, its opening has been talked about as either something you must see because of how skillfully it is executed and how extraordinarily precise Kirby's performance is, or something you must avoid given how realistically brutal it is—especially if you are a new parent or expecting a child. As the movie finally debuts on Netflix, it is destined to become the subject of both praise and controversy.